Clckr/ Pocket-lint Clckr MagSafe Card Holder & Kickstand $14 $40 Save $26 Holding two cards, seamlessly attaching to the back of any MagSafe compatible phone, and doubling as a kickstand, I'm obsessed with my Clckr accessory. Get it now for only $14 - I promise you'll get more than your money's worth. $14 at Amazon

This MagSafe accessory from Clckr easily attaches to the back of your phone to hold two of your cards and features a folding kiskstand to use for extra grip or even a makeshift tripod. While sturdy, the accessory isn't too bulky and is still easily fits even in my smaller purses or back pants pocket. And for Prime Day the lovely lavender color is only $14. Additionally, it's available in black at $22 instead of its usual $40 tag.

Why should you buy the Clckr MagSafe Card Holder & Kickstand this Prime Day?

Like most people nowadays, I don't go anywhere without my phone, but I have a bad habit of forgetting other important items like my ID and credit cards. And while Apple Pay and Apple Wallet make it easy to pay from your phone, a physical cardholder still comes in handy. This Clckr accessory easily solved my issue as it seamlessly attaches to the back of my MagSafe case and perfectly fits two cards.

I also love that opposed to stick-on wallet cases, I can simply pull the magnet off the back of my phone when I get a new case or don't need it without it leaving behind any sticky residue or having to invest in a new MagSafe wallet.

Sleek and lightweight, I don't feel like the accessory doesn't add bulk to my phone, but the magnet is sturdy and still requires some force to remove. The overall quality has also proven to stand the test of time, and even after having this for over a year, I don't need to replace it this Prime Day, although I am ordering one for my mom as a stocking stuffer.

My favorite feature, however, is the folding kickstand. The cardholder's centerpiece features a thin, flexible, yet durable stretch of canvas that you can use to better grip your phone or even use as an ultra-mini tripod stand.

For only $14, this mutli-faceted gadget is worth the discount, so take advantage while you can.