I often work in coffee shops and airports, and there's nothing worse than a dead laptop battery in the middle of an article, or struggling to hear colleagues on a business call because of the background noise. Even the best laptops can benefit from accessories that eliminate these issues and help you work faster and more efficiently without unnecessary stress.

Like most people, I hate carrying more than necessary and only use essential accessories that are genuinely useful, and are worth the extra weight. With this in mind, you should check out the seven must-have laptop accessories, like earbuds and USB hubs, for working on the go if you want a good experience on your next business trip.

1 Laptop bag

Laptop bags come in different shapes and sizes, and the one thing they have in common is that they can make or break your traveling experience. Everyone has different tastes and sling bags, backpacks, and slimline cases are all good options, as long as you find them comfortable. I find backpacks best for longer trips because they can store my passport and other documents while leaving my hands free to carry luggage or push trolleys.

Size is critical when choosing a bag because it must have enough space for your laptop and accessories while being easy to carry and offering some protection against bumps and knocks. Slimline bags are fine if you're traveling light, but you'll need a bag with adequate storage compartments if you plan on carrying other accessories listed here. Compartments prevent your accessories from getting scratched or damaged and make them easier to find quickly.

2 Mouse

Trackpads do the job, but they can't beat a mouse when it comes to speed and accuracy. You might not have space to use a mouse on an airplane, but it's still worth carrying one when you get off and work at a desk. There's no right or wrong choice when choosing a laptop mouse -- some users prefer compact options that don't take up much space, while others prefer something bigger that fits their hand better.

However, it's worth considering connectivity options because they can impact your portable usage. Wired mice have a simple plug-and-play design that doesn't require batteries, but the cable is weak and can get bent or broken. Bluetooth mice are user-friendly but require charging and have high latency if you plan to play games. Wireless mice are fast and accurate, but they also require charging, and the dongles can easily get lost.