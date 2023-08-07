The CEOs of X, Inc. (that's Elon Musk) and Meta (you know him as Mark Zuckerberg) have seemingly agreed to a cage fight. Okay. So, what do we know about it, and when's it happening? And more importantly, if it does happen, how can you watch what will surely be an absolute sideshow of a fight? We have all the answers to these pressing questions right here.

The history of Musk vs Zuckerberg and their cage fight?

To explain the genesis of this, we must head back to 2022. In April, Elon Musk approached Twitter with an offer to buy the social media site out. The exec is one of Twitter's most prolific and dedicated users and had toyed with the idea of an acquisition a few times before. After a roller coaster of will-its and won't-its, the two parties closed on the $44 billion deal in October of that year.

Since taking over, the South African-born entrepreneur has taken numerous sweeping actions at the company, such as overturning usage bans on controversial people, making its verified user status a paid privilege that anyone who can afford it can have (making it effectively meaningless for actual user verification), and making its API prohibitively expensive.

To his own admitted chagrin, Musk's regime has turned off the site's advertisers, Twitter Blue subscribers, and users at large. In June 2023, investment firm Fidelity wrote down the valuation of its stake in Twitter as held in its Blue Chip Growth Fund for the third time since acquisition to roughly one-third of its original value - theoretically extrapolating this to the full capitalization of Twitter, this would take it down to about $15 billion.

In July, Meta launched a Twitter-esque platform heavily tied to Instagram called Threads. The limited features of that platform seem to indicate how quickly the company this project came together, perhaps as a means to capitalize on the mass exodus from Twitter. Zuckerberg had attempted to buy Twitter more than a decade ago (via TechCrunch) and has been said to have wanted the global import the site has carried for years.

But in the lead-up to that launch, rumours had been flying all over the place.

On 20 June, Musk responded to a tweet detailing some expectations for Threads, calling it an opportunity for everyone on Earth to get stuck "exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options." Another user warned the CEO to "be careful" as Zuckerberg has been training in jiu-jutsu. Musk then suggested that the two participate in a "cage match."

Later that night, Zuckerberg posted to his Instagram story, "send me location," tacitly agreeing to a fight using a phrase from MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov that has been made into a meme. Musk immediately suggested that the match occur in The Octagon. League president Dana White told TMZ Sports (via YouTube) that he talked to both men and was willing to facilitate the fight.

Is the Zuck v. Musk fight happening?

The two sides had cooled off on explicit mentions of the fight since the initial flurry of activity. Both have occasionally posted about their fitness measures in the intervening time. YouTuber Lex Fridman, who has previously talked with both executives for his podcast, has posted footage of him training with Zuckerberg and implies we will see some of the same with Musk.

Another back-and-forth on August 6 got people talking about the fight again. In a series of tweets, Musk said:

...proceeds from the event would go to an unspecified "charity for veterans."

...that he might win in a short fight but lose in a longer one due to the rivals' difference in weight (Musk claims to weigh "at least 300 lbs." while Zuckerberg is assumed to be somewhere closer to 155 lbs.), and...

...that he brought weights to work so that he could lift them during his busy day.

Zuckerberg followed up with posts on Threads referring to that tweet, saying that he had initially suggested a match date of 26 August but had not heard back from Musk's camp on the offer. He also jabbed at X's position as a platform that can reliably generate donations to a charity.

Musk replied that he was waiting for an MRI scan of his neck and upper back to see if he would need surgery before the battle. Those results should come later this week.

How to watch Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg

All we know right now is that the fight will stream on X (fka Twitter), according to a post from Musk himself. "Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏," reads his tweet.

Unfortunately, as of publication, we don't have a direct link to watch the fight outside knowing the platform. When we learn more, we'll update this story, including providing a link to the fight when one becomes available. Keep this page bookmarked if you're curious about the Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk fight.