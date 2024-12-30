Summary Music streaming channels such as Spotify, iHeart, VEVO, SiriusXM, and Apple Music can be downloaded on Roku for easy music streaming.

Spotify, iHeart, and VEVO offer free options for streaming, while SiriusXM and Apple Music are subscription-based for an ad-free experience.

Channels like iHeart offer various content including live radio, talk shows, and curated playlists for different occasions.

You're hosting a party or a get-together at your house. You want something light and breezy in the background. Some nice music that people can enjoy but not really pay much attention to makes a ton of sense. Plenty of cable packages have the Music Choice channels. But if you don't have cable , what should you do?

You can rely on a stereo or just have someone's phone plugged in and playing out loud. There are a ton of good speakers that you can put around your home. But they will draw attention to them if they are just sitting on a table. This where your Roku can come in handy. There are music channels you can download on Roku that will let you stream music for any occasion. You'll be able to find that background music you're looking for as well as plenty of music you can play if you want it to take a more front-and-center role.

Some of the channels are subscription-based while others are free for anybody who has a Roku to use. You can basically turn your Roku into a radio station or a boombox (remember those?). Having Roku as your party assistant will make those holiday or birthday celebrations that much better. People now don't just have to look at Roku City as a background of the party. Just make sure that you hide the remote if you don't want people messing with your playlists. Here are some of the best music channels to use on Roku.

1 Spotify

Log in and use your account for the party

Spotify is one of the most well-known music streaming services in the market today. But it is also a Roku channel that you can download to your TV. Once you've downloaded it, you can open it up and either log into your existing account or create one from the app. Users can listen for free or they can go ad-free by logging into or signing up for a Premium account. Spotify on the Roku works the same way it does on a computer or mobile device.

You can see curated playlists for you based on your listening habits. You can search for specific artists and songs. Making a playlist on your own takes no time and gives you the freedom to set the mood at your own party. On the TV, you can either see the music video for the song you're playing, lyrics for the song, Spotify Connect works from your phone seamlessly, so you can control the TV from your phone's app or through the Roku app as well.

2 iHeart

Enjoy music for free from some of your favorite stations

iHeartRadio / Pocket-lint

Want to play your local radio station inside your house? Want to play a podcast you've been loving for a large audience? iHeart is the place to do it. This Roku channel has over 1,500 live radio stations that you can choose from and you can even create your own custom radio station to suit your music preferences. Say you want to listen to Billy Joel. You can create a station with Billy Joel and similar artists to him and iHeart will do the rest.

The best part about iHeart is it is completely free to download and listen to.

You can listen to channels focused on music, news, sports, talk and more. There are even channels for kids, so you can put on some music and let them enjoy while they are likely running around the house. The best part about iHeart is it is completely free to download and listen to. Making an account will only help you make playlists easier.

3 VEVO

Make music videos a highlight of the party

Dive into all kinds of music videos with VEVO. VEVO is a channel that offers different music options around the clock, so you're able to tune into one-hit wonders, 80s rock, 90s pop, and more. Not only do you get to enjoy the music, but the music videos are played on the screen as well. It is a free channel to download, so you're able to immediately jump into some of your favorites.

VEVO is different from the previous two in the fact that you aren't able to customize your playlists or experience. You have to listen to what VEVO is playing at a certain moment. In that regard, it is similar to the Music Choice channels on cable. But, it makes for a simple scenario where you tune to a station and leave it on for a while without going back to it. Plus, changing the vibe of the party is as simple as going up or down a channel.

4 SiriusXM

One of the best subscription-based listening options

Normally, people use SiriusXM in their cars as many infotainment systems offer the subscription-based package built into the vehicle. That isn't the only way to listen though, as SiriusXM has an excellent mobile app as well. It also has a Roku channel available for anyone with a subscription. If you don't have a subscription, you can sign up for one that's $10.99 per month and use it on your TV.

SiriusXM delivers curated options on a variety of different channels. You can enjoy music, talk, religion, news, comedy, podcasts, and more. You can favorite your most used stations, making them easy to go back to on your Roku. You can also use your SiriusXM app on your mobile device to control the Roku. From the latest music to golden oldies, there's music for every kind of listener on this channel.

There are several channels that rotate based on the seasons, so you can find holiday themed channels late in the year and summer hits in the middle of the year.

5 Apple Music

Connect your music library to your TV

If you have a subscription with Apple Music, you likely rely on it for all of your music needs. Your entire music library is linked to your Apple Music account, so you are someone who probably curates it in earnest. Now, you can share your music tastes through your TV by downloading the Apple Music channel on Roku. Anyone with a subscription knows it's an ad-free experience and you can sign up for a free month if you haven't tried it yet.

You can play millions of songs, show the lyrics to those songs, or just show the album cover while the song is playing. The Roku channel is easy to navigate and looks just like how it does on your MacBook or iPhone. There are options for featured artists, new and rising stars, as well as all the classic music you've loved for years. Bring your playlists over or listen to ones Apple recommends. It's all seamless once you download the channel to Roku.

6 Amazon Music

Sync your Prime subscription with ease

Amazon

Amazon Prime subscribers have Amazon Music built into their subscription. It is a free feature added to anyone who has Prime and offers you an ad-supported version of the service. Whether you have Amazon Music or Amazon Music Unlimited, which is an ad-free version that is an additional fee of $9.99 per month, you can use your account in the Amazon Music Roku channel. You can choose any song at any time and play it with Amazon Music, meaning your party guests will get a real-time look at your tastes.

The more customization you do in the app, the more it gets to know your preferences. This also carries over whatever you do on your phone or computer as well, as the account is linked. Amazon Music suggests stations that you might want to listen to as well as albums or artists you might like. You can view an artist's entire catalog and create a playlist just from that artist's music. The ability to both use Amazon's playlists and create your own while using a Roku is a next-level customized experience.