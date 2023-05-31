Apple's big WWDC 2023 opening keynote will take place on 5 June and expectations are already high. Not only will we see Apple announce its next big software updates including the iOS 17 update for your iPhone, but there are also new Macs on the horizon. Multiple, it seems.

While we've been hearing rumours of Apple getting ready to announce its biggest MacBook Air ever, there now appears to be more on the horizon. The usually well-connected Mark Gurman says that "several new Macs" will be announced at WWDC, suggesting that the 15-inch MacBook Air is just the tip of the iceberg.

The question is, what else will Apple unveil?

New Macs ahoy

At this point an M2-powered 15-inch MacBook Air is a given, so we can ignore that for now. Hopes of it potentially ushering in the new M3 series of chips look set to be dashed, which makes the rumors of other new Macs particularly interesting.

That's because we already have an M2 MacBook Air as well as M2 13-inch MacBook Pro. M2-series 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are already available as well. So if we aren't going to see M3 chips at WWDC, what will debut? After all, why would Apple launch an M2-powered 15-inch MacBook Air only to immediately date it by making an M3 chip available in its other products?

The 24-inch iMac would be a good bet for a refresh considering it's still rocking the original M1 chip. But rumors had already suggested it could arrive in late 2023 at the earliest, complete with an M3. And Gurman has also said that the iMac will ship the M2 completely so, really, it doesn't seem likely that the iMac will get some love at WWDC after all.

So what's left? The elephant in the room is the Mac Pro, a machine that can still be bought with Intel Xeon chips inside and remains the only Mac that isn't available with Apple silicon inside. Could we finally see an M2 Ultra version of the Mac Pro? It's possible, and a developer conference would be a good place to announce the most developer-friendly Mac of all.

A new Mac Pro, joined by the aforementioned 15-inch MacBook Air, would meet the criteria needed for "several" new Macs. But could there be something else in the offing?

Unless there's a whole new Mac, or maybe an M2 Ultra Mac Studio, the only other option is a return of the iMac Pro which seems unlikely at this point. Still, we'd never say never.

Apple already has a lot to get through at WWDC this year, though. Macs and software aside, the Reality Pro AR/VR headset is sure to take up most of Apple's stage time. The headset will not only be the first hardware of its kind with an Apple logo, but the company will also need to lay out how developers will build apps to run on it as well.