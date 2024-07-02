Key Takeaways MSI Vigor GK50 Elite TKL offers smooth mechanical operation with customizable RGB lighting.

Affordably priced at $55, the GK50 is a wired keyboard featuring high-quality Kailh switches.

MSI software is a drawback, lacking in comparison to competitors like Razer Synapse.

Taiwanese gaming company MSI is a household name for any avid PC gamer. If you've ever looked into the internal components for building your own PC or deep-dived into the best peripherals for kitting out your build, then you're likely familiar with MSI. Central to any good PC setup, whether for gaming or productivity, is a great keyboard. The Vigor GK50 Elite TKL represents a flagship product for MSI and the latest in a growing line of TKL (Ten Keyless) keyboards, which have eschewed their number pad for a smaller desk footprint.

Recommended MSI Vigor GK50 Elite TKL The MSI Vigor GK50 Elite TKL is a gaming-ready mechanical keyboard that offers performance and build quality on a budget. Pros Smooth mechanical operation

Customizable RGB Cons MSI software is a weak point $63 at Amazon

Related How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Price, availability, and specs

The Vigor GK50 Elite TKL keyboard from MSI is widely available on Amazon and directly from MSI. The keyboard retails for $64, though it's often on sale for $55.

MSI Vigor GK50 Elite TKL Brand MSI Wireless No Backlight Yes Media Controls No Num Pad No Switch Type Mechanical Replaceable Keys Yes Expand

The GK50 Elite TKL from MSI is a wired keyboard connected via a detachable USB-C cable for easy storage when taking the keyboard on the go. The keys are powered by Kailh switches, which feature a pre-travel distance of 1.9mm and a full-travel distance of 4.00mm. The model tested for this review featured Kailh Red switches, which are a "linear" mechanical key switch.

The keyboard is also offered with Kailh Blue switches, which are "clicky" and give louder feedback, and "Box White," offering a lower total travel distance and operational force. The GK50 Elite TKL sports per-key RGB lighting, allowing for detailed customization of RGB profiles. The keyboard has adjustable feet, allowing users to choose between three different degrees of incline.

What I liked about the GK50 Elite TKL

Smooth operator

Close

A good mechanical keyboard is an absolute joy to use, and the GK50 Elite TKL with its Kailh switches, feel incredibly responsive and smooth. With 4mm of travel, keys travel just far enough to give good tactile feedback without traveling so far as to make typing feel like a chore. The distance between the keys makes for easy operation when gaming, helping to avoid erroneous inputs due to incorrect key presses.

Like most gamers I'm a sucker for great RGB, and the light on the GK50 Elite TKL is impressive for a keyboard at this price point. Many gaming keyboards at the $50 mark offer lighting zones instead of the individual per-key lighting featured on the GK50. With this, users can select from several gorgeous lighting presets or fully customize their keyboards, illuminating specific keys to help remember shortcuts or controls in certain games or even video and photo editing applications.

The keyboard's build quality is another aspect of its design that I appreciate. The GK50 Elite TKL is hefty, which means it stays in place during intense play. It also feels incredibly well-built, with almost zero frame flexing, even when I tried bending it with two hands. Overall, I loved that it feels solid, works well, and is fun to type on.

What I didn't like about the GK50 Elite TKL

I would pay more for a wireless version

I wish this keyboard was wireless. I know, it's silly to pick on, as the fact that the GK50 Elite TKL is wired is reflected in its price. But I would love to see a wireless version of the same keyboard offered in the future. The detachable USB-C cable seems to be MSI's way of making it as mobile as possible while still being wired.

A fuller, more feature-rich software experience would improve the user experience with the GK50 and any other MSI keyboards.

The GK50 is super compact, and thanks to its included carrying case, it's almost begging to be true wireless, so hopefully, that will happen eventually.

MSI software was a dub

This keyboard has tons of potential from a hardware perspective, but its most notable issue is actually MSI's software. MSI Center and Mystic Light leave a lot to be desired, especially compared to software like Razer's Synapse. I've mentioned the per-key lighting, but Mystic Light is a weak tool for customizing the lighting of each individual key.

It feels rudimentary and simplistic, and it can undoubtedly be improved with more engineering time. MSI Center, which can be used to record macros, feels similarly dull. A fuller, more feature-rich software experience would improve the user experience with the GK50 and any other MSI keyboards.

Verdict: Should you buy the GK50 Elite TKL

The Vigor GK50 Elite TKL from MSI is a competent and reliable mechanical keyboard. While this keyboard isn't winning any innovation awards, it's not breaking the bank either, and it serves as a great entry-level mechanical keyboard. With high-quality Kailh switches, per-key RGB, and a well-constructed body, the GK50 offers great value for gamers, while also serving admirably for productivity use cases.

If you're in the market for a new gaming keyboard, and are shopping on a budget, check out the Vigor GK50 Elite TKL.

Recommended MSI Vigor GK50 Elite TKL $63 at Amazon