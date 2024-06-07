Key Takeaways MSI is preparing two new versions of its Claw gaming handheld with Intel Lunar Lake processors.

Other upgrades will include better control surfaces, and a larger 80Wh battery pack, at least in the US.

Prices for the new models are expected to slot between $700 and $800.

Reacting to early criticism, MSI is in fact preparing two new versions of its Claw gaming handheld for launch this fall, according to the product's product management director, Clifford Chun. Speaking with PCWorld, Chun revealed that in addition to the Claw 8 AI+, the company is also working on a new 7-inch model. Like the 8 AI+, the 7-inch system will use an Intel Lunar Lake processor. For Lunar Lake as a whole Intel is promising up to 60% better battery life, and up to 14% faster CPU performance versus identical Meteor Lake clock speeds. GPU performance may be as much as 50% better.

The handhelds are getting other upgrades as well, including improved bumper buttons, better Intel drivers, more responsive analog sticks, and a more easily replaceable SSD, no longer hidden behind a fan. US versions of the Claw 8 AI+ will automatically get a larger 80Wh battery pack versus the 53Wh one in the original Claw. That will only be optional in other countries, and it's not yet clear if an 80Wh option will be available at all for the 7-inch redux.

The original Claw has been widely panned -- mainly for performance and battery life issues, but also for sleep/wake glitches and poor haptic feedback. It's costlier than Valve Steam Deck OLED or the ASUS ROG Ally, although not the upgraded ROG Ally X.

While there's no firm launch date for the new models, Chun says pricing should be roughly equivalent to current Claw configurations. That should translate to between $700 and $800 US.

MSI is separately working on full-fledged sequels to the Claw. "We’re already planning Claw 2, Claw 3, Claw 4," Chun notes. "We have a long two-year roadmap down already. We’ll continue pushing new form factors, new ideas, maybe even new CPUs." The company is sticking with Intel CPUs for the next generation, but could consider AMD processors for third- or fourth-generation products.

Other sizes may be possible too, though Chun suggests it's more likely we'll see a six-inch form factor if anything. MSI reportedly experimented with five- and 10-inch models but found the former too small, and the latter too heavy -- which may not be surprising, since many smartphones are now over six inches, and 10 inches is larger than some tablets, such as the iPad mini.