Key Takeaways Some movies are absolutely essential to watch before Deadpool & Wolverine -- Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and X-Men.

Deadpool had a successful 2016 debut film despite previous disastrous adaptations.

The new Deadpool & Wolverine film hits theaters on July 26, 2024.

In July, Ryan Reynolds’ third outing as Deadpool will be hitting the big screens. This time, the first Disney-released Deadpool installment will see the Merc with a Mouth teaming up with Wolverine for the first time. At least, the first time that counts.

With the movie’s release approaching quickly, you may find yourself out of the loop when it comes to either character. Luckily, there's ample opportunity to catch up before July rolls around. While there are thirteen total movies in the Fox X-Men saga, not all of them are a must-watch before Deadpool & Wolverine. With a slightly compacted watch list and a wide availability on Disney+ and other streaming services, you can get caught up for Deadpool & Wolverine in no-time.

1 X-Men

X-Men (2000) An ensemble of good-hearted mutants protect a world that would rather see them destroyed. Based on the Marvel comic book series by Stan Lee. Starring Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Famke Janssen, Halle Berry Run Time 104 minutes See at Disney+ $20 on Amazon (Digital) $15 on YouTube (Digital)

To get caught up, you have to start at the beginning. And the original X-Men is a fantastic start. Although it’s in that genre of comic book movies that feels slightly ashamed to be a comic book movie, the story and performances on display in this movie are outstanding.

Most importantly, this movie featured the debut of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The movie having came out in July 2000, so it’s only fitting that Jackman’s return to the role would come out 24 years later in the same month. X-Men largely revolves around Wolverine being introduced to the wider world of the X-Men and the ongoing conflict between mutants and humanity. Throughout the original trilogy of movies, Wolverine largely remains the central character.

The movie also features the first appearances of Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen as Professor X and Magneto, respectively. Both men would absolutely define both roles for years to come and consistently gave the best performances throughout the franchise. Even at the lowest points of the franchise, Professor X and Magneto remained some of the highlights of the films. It's also important to note the basis for both characters' role in the wider X-Men series begins with this movie.

For a great introduction to the X-Men franchise and Wolverine as a character, the original X-Men is a perfect start.

2 X2

X2 (2003) As Magneto's mutants come close to murdering the president, the military sets up a plan to eradicate Charles Xavier's school - the X-Men now have two foes to conquer! Run Time 134 minutes Starring Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Halle Berry See at Disney+ $22 on Amazon (Digital) $15 on YouTube (Digital)

X2 is perhaps one of the greatest sequels of all time and arguably the best X-Men movie in general. While the first movie primarily deals with a villainous plot from Magneto, X2 revolves mainly around a plot from William Stryker -- masterfully portrayed by Brian Cox -- to eliminate all mutants. One of the greatest tensions in the X-Men series is how Magneto’s motivations are crystal clear; where Magneto sees humans as the ultimate threat towards mutants, someone like Stryker seems to prove his point.

If you watch X-Men, and want to watch an even better follow-up, X2 will scratch that itch perfectly.

Another great point with Stryker's introduction is also introducing him as the man behind Wolverine’s adamantium skeleton. Wolverine, aside from getting more backstory filled in, gets some great screen time in this movie. Although not Jackman’s best outing as the character, X2 tells another fantastic story with the character firmly centered as the lead.

X2 also introduces Nightcrawler to the franchise in a fantastic opening scene. In genuinely one of the best comic book movie openings of all time, Nightcrawler invades the White House and sets off the ensuing events of the movie.

3 X-Men: The Last Stand

Bad, but in a fun way