Key Takeaways The Roku Channel offers free and premium content from various partners like Paramount+, Starz, and also has its own originals.

Unique Roku Originals include "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," "Bad Ideas with Adam Devine," and "Toast of Tinseltown."

A TV show exclusive to The Roku Channel is "The Spiderwick Chronicles," a fantasy series based on books, starring Christian Slater.

Over the past 20 or so years, streaming devices and services have changed the way we consume content. Long gone are the days when we strictly relied upon basic cable , renting a video cassette from a local media store, or even going to the movie theater to provide entertainment. You can find a TV show or movie on hundreds of apps that you download to your phone or TV right now. It's never been easier to consume content.

That being said, there is a lot of content available. Actually deciding what you want to watch has turned into the biggest challenge. That's why it's important to know where the best content is located, so you can find it easily. So, enter one you might not have considered before: The Roku Channel. While it has the word Roku in it, this isn't a channel strictly for Roku device owners. Anyone can download The Roku Channel app on a streaming device or even watch it on their computer.

There are a ton of shows and movies, both free and premium, on The Roku Channel. With partnerships with Paramount+, AMC+, Starz, MGM+, you can add premium subscriptions inside the app and keep all of them in the same place if you like. But there's also plenty of other content available for you to stream right from the channel itself. The Roku Channel has its own originals, too, offering unique shows and movies you won't find anywhere else.

Here is a list of movies and TV shows that are only available on The Roku Channel.

1 The Spiderwick Chronicles

A series based on beloved books

The Spiderwick Chronicles (2024) Based on the novel series by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, The Spiderwick Chronicles is an adventure fantasy series that was released for Roku in 2024. A family moves into their ancestral home only to discover their ancestors had been keeping a secret beyond the mortal world and now know that magical creatures exist. With the help of their aunt, the children of the Spiderwick manor set out on a quest to find the magical pages created by their father to protect themselves from a dangerous creature. Release Date April 19, 2024 Seasons 1 Number of Episodes Starring See at Roku

Not to be confused with the 2008 film, The Spiderwick Chronicles is a TV series and Roku Original that debuted in April 2024. It is based on the beloved book series written by Holly Black and Tony DiTerlizzi and stars:

Lyon Daniels

Joy Bryant

Noah Cottrell

Mychala Lee

Jack Dylan Glazer

Christian Slater

It's about a family that uncovers secrets found in their ancestral home that lead to dangerous discoveries about parallel worlds.

It's a fantastical story with a great performance from Slater that will make it worth your while.

The show had originally been set to debut on Disney+, but because of cost concerns, it was moved to The Roku Channel and given additional episode orders. There are eight episodes in the first season and there is a cliffhanger at the end of the season, setting up potential seasons going forward. It's a fantastical story with a great performance from Slater that will make it worth your while.

2 Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

The Emmy Award-winning film is free on Roku

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Weird: The Al Yankovic Story stars Daniel Radcliffe as Al Yankovic in a full-blown spoof on a true story. This film won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. It also stars Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, and Toby Huss. Release Date November 4, 2022 Starring See at Roku

If you're a fan of Weird Al Yankovic's music, you know how much fun a movie about his life would be. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is a classic display of spoof, as Daniel Radcliffe fully embraces the role of the titular character. This won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

It's a hilarious spoof on the true story that shows how Al became Weird Al, and definitely worth your watching minutes.

Evan Rachel Wood stars as Madonna, and Rainn Wilson is Dr. Demento. Radcliffe picked up the mantle and the accordion incredibly well and was nominated for an Emmy Award himself.

This is rated TV-14.

3 Bad Ideas with Adam Devine

A one-season wonder with consequences

Bad Ideas with Adam Devine Bad Ideas with Adam Devine features comedian Adam Devine joined by famous guests doing dangerous tasks. The show ran for one season but is an enjoyable, hijinks-packe watch. Devine proves to be a worthy host. Release Date Number of Episodes Starring See at Roku

Adam Devine made his mark on society in projects like Workaholics, Pitch Perfect, Modern Family, and more. His absurd reality show Bad Ideas with Adam Devine may have not taken off, but that was more because of the COVID-19 pandemic rather than the ratings. The premise for the show is similar to Jackass in the fact that features people doing crazy stunts. But this one features Devine and a celebrity doing a dangerous task in a wild situation.

You'll see him do a demolition derby with Blake Anderson, wrangle piranhas with Anders Holm, a hot pepper contest with Thomas Middleditch, and more. It's a goofy and wacky show that is shot in unique locations that's sure to give you a bit of time away from reality.

4 Toast of Tinseltown

From the Shadows to Hollywood

Toast of Tinseltown Toast of Tinseltown stars Matt Barry as Steven Toast, a British actor who wants more recognition for the voice work that he does. He is cast in a new Star Wars movie and he travels to Los Angeles for the film. That's where things change. Number of Seasons 1 Starring Fred Armisen, Matt Barry, Doon Mackichan Number of episodes 6 See at Roku

For fans of What We Do in the Shadows, Matt Barry's comedic talent is widely recognized. If you're a fan of his character in that show, you'll love Toast of Tinseltown, his 2022 show. This Roku Original stars Barry as Steven Toast, a struggling British actor who typically does voice work. He wishes he had a better career than he does and wants more recognition for it.

If you're a fan of What We Do in the Shadows, check this out.

But when he's told that he's been cast in a new Star Wars movie, things start looking up. That is, until Steven heads to Los Angeles and things don't go as planned. It's only six episodes, so it's an easy watch for anyone looking for hilarity.

5 Heathers: The Musical

A retelling of a classic 1980s film

Heathers: The Musical Heathers: The Musical is a film version of the play based off the iconic 1980s teen film. Filmed during a performance in London in 2022, Heathers: The Musical looks at what people have to do to fit in in high school. Starring Ailsa Donaldson, Simon Gordon, Teleri Hughes Release Date 2022-00-00 See at Roku

For fans of a certain age, the 1980s film Heathers is iconic. Starring Christian Slater and Winona Ryder, it followed a girl trying to fit in while in high school and battling against the clique of Heathers, the popular girls who run the school. This idea was turned into a musical that premiered in New York and later made its way to London. Heathers: The Musical was filmed during a performance in London in 2022.

The film is a unique look inside the minds of high school characters. It features wonderful musical numbers and performances from the entire cast. But it's not all smiles and rainbows, as there are some dark themes that come out very well in the music.