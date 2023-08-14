‍Every so often, you may want to capture what is happening on your PC. For example, you may need to show step-by-step instructions, save a webinar, capture gameplay, or just take a screenshot.

Is there a way to do it quickly?

Knowing how to record your computer screen is a must-have skill today. And whether you're on Windows, Mac, or Linux, this guide has got you covered with detailed instructions on how to screen record on a computer regardless of the OS.

Benefits of computer screen recording

Screen recording goes beyond mere video capture; it empowers you to convey your message effectively. You can guide viewers through complex processes, offer an immersive learning experience, create product tutorials or gaming videos, and more.

Ready to screen capture a video? Let’s dive into the specific actions of how you screen record on a computer.

How to record a computer screen with Movavi Screen Recorder

Movavi Screen Recorder is a convenient tool that’s used by content creators, marketers, and educators alike to capture high-quality screen recordings on Windows and Mac. With its built-in support for multiple languages, it has the versatility to meet the needs of users worldwide.

Step 1: Download and install Movavi Screen Recorder

Visit Movavi's official website and download the software. Choose the Windows version or Mac version depending on your OS. Check the box to accept the EULA option, pick a preferred destination folder, then click Install.

Step 2: Go through the recording settings

After launching Movavi Screen Recorder, click on a cogwheel icon on a small control panel to enter Settings. Adjust options like frame rate, hardware acceleration which will depend on your graphics card, audio quality, webcam settings, cursor effects, scheduler, and sharing. Once you're done, click OK.

Step 3: Start recording

On the control panel, you have three different capturing options: Take a screenshot, record a screen, or capture a webcam or external sound.

To record your computer screen, highlight the area, choose sources (webcam, microphone, system sound, or all of them), and click the red Start Recording button. To pause or stop recording, use the corresponding buttons in the control panel or hotkeys on the keyboard (the default ones are F9 and F10).

Step 4: Trim and export

Once the recording is complete, the software will automatically open a new window where you can trim unnecessary parts of your video. Hit Export to save the recording or upload it directly to YouTube or Google Drive.

How to record screen on a computer using Game Bar

The Game Bar is a built-in feature for Windows 10/11 that's primarily designed for gameplay recording. Although you can’t record your desktop, you can use it to record apps and gaming windows.

Step 1: Enable Xbox Game Bar

Whether you’re on Windows 10 or 11, the steps to enable Game Bar are the same: from the desktop, navigate to Start > Settings > Gaming > Xbox Game Bar and turn it on. You may change key bindings, or you may use the default ones.

Step 2: Open Game Bar

Within the Game Bar menu, you can find widgets with buttons for capturing screenshots, starting recording sessions, enabling the microphone, and some others. You can also select output and input devices as well as move a slider to adjust the volume of any launched apps.

Step 3: Choose the necessary settings options

From the top-right corner of the Game Bar, click the Settings icon. Here you can connect different accounts, personalize the look of the bar, enable and disable notifications for a new game, set audio capturing options, and more.

Step 4: Start recording

To start capturing your gameplay, click the Start Recording button on the Game Bar, use the Win + Alt + R keyboard shortcut, or use Windows + Alt + G to capture the last 30 seconds.

After you finish recording, use the same steps to stop the process and click Open Folder. The recording will be saved as an MP4 file in Videos.

How to screen record on a computer on Mac

If you need a clear answer on how to record the screen on a computer made by Apple, macOS comes with a built-in screen recording feature accessible via the Screenshot toolbar. Here, you can easily capture your screen and annotate screenshots with text, shapes, and highlights.

Step 1: Open the Screenshot Toolbar

Press Shift + Command + 5 to open the Screenshot toolbar. Alternatively, you can click on the Launchpad icon and search for the app.

Step 2: Choose the recording area

From the toolbar, you can pick the desired recording option. You can select the full screen, a certain window, or the recording area.

Step 3: Select the necessary options

As for the recording options, you can select what to record (microphone, camera, or both), pick a destination, enable or disable mouse clicks and cursor movements, and more.

The tool also provides options for automatic saving, adding a timer, and customizing controls to record and screenshot.

Step 4: Initiate the recording

To capture the full screen you will need to simultaneously press Shift + Command + 5, then select Record Entire Screen. Now, click on the Record button to start. Once you are done recording, press Command + Control + Esc or the Stop button to finish the recording process.

To capture a portion of the screen, simultaneously press Shift + Command + 5, then select Record Selected Portion. Drag the corners of the recording area to adjust to the desired size and area, and click the Record button. To stop the recording press Command + Control + Esc or the Stop button.

Similar to other recording options, to capture a specific window, press down Shift + Command + 5 at the same time and select Record Selected Window. Then click on the desired window in the small preview screen. To begin recording, simply hit Record. When you are finished, press Command + Control + Esc or Stop.

All screen recordings done using the Screenshot Toolbar will be saved automatically in the selected location, MOV.

How to video record a computer screen with OBS for Linux

As some users opt for Linux, they need a reliable tool to record their screens. OBS Studio is free and open-source software for video recording and live-streaming.

Being one of the most popular tools for content creators, it offers a variety of features like audio mixing and scene transitioning, supports popular codecs, and can capture multiple sources at once.

Step 1: Install OBS Studio

Visit the OBS website and download the software. Open the installer and follow the instructions to set up the program on your computer.

Step 2: Set up the scenes

Open the program and create a new scene by clicking on the plus (+) sign in the bottom-left corner of the Scene panel. Add video and audio sources by dragging and dropping them from the Sources panel > Display Capture / Audio Sources.

Step 3: Adjust the settings

Navigate to Settings > Output and select the necessary video recording quality. You can also change the file format, audio bitrate, hotkeys, and other related settings in this section.

Step 4: Begin recording

Click on the Start Recording button in the main window to launch the recording or use the hotkey you've set. When you finish the recording, click Stop Recording. By default, the files will be saved in your Home > Username folder with .MKV extension.

How to record video from a computer screen in Chromebook

Chromebooks have long been a go-to option for users in need of a reliable laptop that can get things done without breaking the bank, and with the addition of a built-in screen capture feature, these devices just got even better.

Step 1: Open the Chrome Menu

Press Shift + Command + Show Windows or click on the panel in the bottom-right corner of your screen. This will open the Chrome OS menu.

TIP: If you don't have a Show Windows key, you can use the Ctrl + Shift + F5 combination.

Step 2: Select the recording option

From the menu, select the Capture screen option. In the window, you can choose to take a screenshot, capture the entire screen, an area, or a window. You can also click on the gear icon to enable or disable microphone and webcam recording.

Step 3: Start recording

Once you select the option, the area will be highlighted and a floating thumbnail will appear. A 3-second timer will start as soon as you press the button. Once you're finished, hit the Stop screen recording icon. Your recordings will be saved to your Downloads folder as .WEBP files.

Bonus: How to record your screen on other devices

Now that you know what's going on with your computer screen recording, can you do the same on other devices? The answer is yes! You can easily record your mobile or tablet screen with an app or feature. Both Apple and Android mobile devices have a native screen recording tool.

Final words

Understanding how recording a computer screen works allows you to create tutorials and promotional videos, record lectures and webinars, and so much more. Whatever OS you’re using, there are a variety of methods available. By following this guide, you'll be able to master how to screen record on any computer easily, and efficiently.