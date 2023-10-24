Key Takeaways Motorola has unveiled a concept for a bendable phone with a display that can be flexed and wrapped around the wrist like a slap band.

The concept uses a FHD+ pOLED display that can be bent and shaped into different forms based on user needs.

The possibilities of the concept go beyond current foldable phones, with the device being able to switch between a full Android experience in a flat position and a compact form on a smaller display when upright.

If you're of a certain age you might remember slap bands, those metal or plastic bands that you slapped on your wrist and watched in awe as they wrapped themselves around it. Those things were pretty great when we were growing up. And you just know that the people behind this latest Motorola bendy phone concept used to love them, too.

That concept imagines a phone with a display that can not so much be bent as flexed, and it opens up a whole world of possibilities. Shown off as part of this year's Elnovo Tech World event, the concept shows a phone that can be wrapped around your wrist - just like a slap band. And it's just as amazing as it sounds.

Display and mechanical innovations

The concept was shown off via a press release, with an accompanying video showing an admittedly chunky device being placed around someone's wrist and worn almost as a cross between a smartwatch and the aforementioned bands of the 1990s (although they seem to be making a comeback!).

The display itself isn't a poor-resolution one, either. The concept device uses a FHD+ pOLED display that "can be bent and shaped into different forms depending on users’ needs."

The possibilities are obvious and go a step beyond current foldable like the Motorola Razr. "The adaptive display concept can be adjusted from a standard Android phone experience in a flat position to being wrapped for a wrist-worn experience or positioned in several stand modes," Motorola says. "When laid flat, the 6.9″ display runs a full Android experience, just like any smartphone. In the upright position, the device can be adjusted into a self standing position, running a more compact form of full Android on a 4.6″ display."

Of course, it's important to remember that this is just a concept right now. However, it wasn't all that many years ago that the foldable phone was a concept being shown off at events like CES in Las Vegas, and the same can be said for all kinds of products before them. Not every concept turns into a shippable product, to be sure, and this one is certainly a bit on the thick side. But in time this could well be the phone of the future and if so, the future definitely seems bright.