Key Takeaways Motorola introduces the concept of AI carrying out tasks seamlessly through a Large Action Model (LAM) on its devices.

LAM technology aims to automate daily tasks without user interaction, as showcased by ordering a coffee.

Motorola is developing this proof-of-concept LAM while working on other AI features, such as "Catch me up" and "Remember this."

Motorola has a new vision for its artificial intelligence (AI) efforts. At Lenovo's Tech World '24 conference, it introduced the concept of using AI on its phones to carry out tasks for you rather than just generating a text response or image. This concept comes as Google ramps up Gemini and Apple works to release Apple Intelligence .

Motorola's concept is different from what Google and Apple are currently working on. The company wants to use a large action model (LAM), an AI model that can transform your commands into actions by analyzing and understanding you and your environment. Imagine asking your phone to order you a coffee or get you train tickets without you having to interact with the device at all. The LAM would process and complete the action for you.

Related Motorola's Moto Tag is exactly what I've been looking for in a tracker Motorola's Moto Tag brings AirTag simplicity to Android with a sleek design, UWB tech, and an affordable price -- it's a must-have tracker.

This technology is similar to what was seen in the widely panned R1 Rabbit, which cost $200 and didn't meet consumer expectations. Motorola hopes its proof-of-concept LAM technology will help automate your daily tasks and become part of your routine.

At the conference, Lenovo, Motorola's parent company, showcased a video of a person ordering a coffee and the LAM placing the order on Uber Eats at the nearest coffee shop for them. The video also showed the person ordering an Uber to the closest grocery store from their apartment using the LAM, all through hands-free interaction with the device.

The technology showcased is just proof of concept, and there's no word on when or if it will ever see the light of day on a future Motorola phone. In the meantime, Motorola is working on other AI features such as "Catch me up," which summarizes your notifications, and "Remember this" for saving and storing information you have on your screen.

Motorola's proof of concept LAM comes as tech companies worldwide race to get AI features into consumers' hands, whether they want to or not.