Motorola Razr+ (2023) $550 $1000 Save $450 The Motorola Razr+ delivers in all the right ways. The display, software, and battery life are precisely what you'd expect from a high-end smartphone, only it conveniently folds up to fit in your pocket. There's even a secondary exterior display, which is surprisingly handy. While the performance is pretty comparable to traditional slab smartphones, its special sale price right now makes it a significantly cheaper (and highly nostalgic) option. $550 at Woot

Flip phones are back and better than ever. In addition to the recent resurgence of classic clamshell flip phones, Android has gradually released foldable smartphone models, too. Truly the best of both worlds, foldable smartphones bridge together the retro flip phone aesthetic with the functionality of a full slab smartphone.

Right now, one of the best foldable phones to launch yet, Motorola's Razr+ (also known as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra) is at its absolute lowest price ever, at just $550 -- and it's an unlocked version of the phone too, meaning you can use it with any major carrier.

9:23 Read our review Motorola Razr 40 Ultra (Razr+): Cutting edge Could this be the best foldable phone yet?

Why the Motorola Razr+ is worth your money in 2024

If you find that you love the features and capabilities of your smartphone, but not necessarily the large size, then the Motorola Razr+ might be precisely the solution you've been looking for. Unlike the sharper razor-like traditional Razr phones, the foldable Razr+ has much softer, rounded edges, giving it a quite comfortable in-hand feel both opened up and closed shut. When it folds in half, there's virtually no gap, which prevents dust, dirt, and other debris from sneaking inside to dirty up your screen.

The best aspect of its design, though, is the updated exterior display screen. Not only is it the largest cover screen we've seen on these kinds of folding smartphones, but it also has some of the most advanced cover screen software, allowing you to view and access notifications, weather, quick settings, Spotify, and more. During our detailed review testing, the usefulness of the exterior display (including the touchscreen keyboard) quickly became one of our favorite features of the phone -- and something that we feel makes it absolutely worth the investment.

In terms of the main screen, it's equally impressive (for a foldable screen) with a colorful OLED display, clear HD resolution, and efficient refresh rates. You likely won't even notice the near-invisible crease in the middle of the screen.

For a foldable smartphone, it's hard to go wrong with the Motorola Razr+, but especially when it's $450 off. This limited-time deal from Woot is only available while supplies last, so don't wait too long. The only small caveat is that it's only available in black in the 256BG storage size (but again, it's hard to go wrong with a sleek and classic black color).