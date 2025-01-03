Anyone looking for a new phone can benefit from solid deals on Samsung, Pixel, and other marked-down models on Cyber Monday. It's the best time of the year to shop for electronics like laptops and game consoles, and you can use the cash you save to get accessories and other gadgets you've been eyeing at marked-down prices.

Buyers looking to try the new generation of flip phones can try Motorola's 2023 Razr, which retains the original's iconic slimline flip design while offering the latest features for the more modern user. Now's the time to grab it -- as the deal stands, you can save $350 with a 50% Cyber Monday discount.

Your changes have been saved Motorola Razr 2023 $350 $700 Save $350 The Motorola Razr 2023 has an elegant flip design and a classy soft-touch exterior in Sage Green, Spritz Orange, and other fun colors. The 6.9-inch display is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, which has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. $350 at Amazon

Motorola's gateway into flip phones

It's worth the risk

Motorola / Pocket-lint

Most of us are so accustomed to our slab-like phones that we're hesitant to try new and innovative products like the latest flip models. Many flip phones are just as pricey as trusted flagships, and that's what prevents buyers from taking the risk.

Motorola makes a more tempting proposition with the Razr 2023 because it packs decent power into an eye-catching package for a fantastic price. The Razr 2023 can handle most daily tasks and is the best way to try a new flip phone without a significant cash outlay.

9:19 Related Motorola Razr 40 (Razr 2023) review: Mid-range foldables start here Motorola has delivered a cute, colourful and compact flexible phone at a brilliant price, so what's the catch?

A stylish design that stands out from the crowd

It turns heads, just like its predecessor

Motorola/Pocket-lint

The original Razr made waves with its unique design, and the 2023 edition follows suit with a similar shape and classy soft-touch. Most phones combine metal and glass to provide a hard utilitarian feel, but the new Razr takes a different approach and feels more organic thanks to its vegan leather exterior. The soft feel is comfortable to hold and gives the Razr a more fun aesthetic because of its extensive color options -- like Summer Lilac, Spritz Orange, and Sage Green -- covering the aluminum frame.

Practicality isn't forgotten, and the exterior includes a handy 1.5-inch display to show the time, battery life, and other information. When you open the Razr, you'll find a vivid, 6.9-inch, 144Hz AMOLED display that can adjust to multiple angles for snapping pics or watching videos.

Practical performance for daily tasks

An impressive display on a daily driver phone

Motorola / Pocket-lint

Motorola's Razr 2023 is powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM, which easily handles browsing, YouTube videos, and other daily tasks. The 128GB of storage is in line with the price and should be enough for most users. You'll also get at least a day of average use from the 4,200mAh battery, alongside wireless and 30W fast-charging capabilities.

Photography performance is decent, with a 64-megapixel f/1.7 primary camera and 13-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide camera, which are joined by a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the inside. The flip design extends the selfie camera's potential because of its numerous viewing angles.