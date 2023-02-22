The clamshell foldable phone market is really hotting up with the Motorola Razr and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip devices being joined by the Oppo Find N2 Flip and, if rumours turn out to be correct, a OnePlus V Flip that'll come later this year. It's obvious to see why, the latest Samsung device - the Z Flip 4 is a great device that has proved popular.

We also expect plenty of other manufacturers to join the fray but, considering the form factor is pretty much the same across the board, how can they make them distinct from one another? One battleground, it seems, is on the front of the device when folded. Oppo's flip-phone introduced a larger front display that provides more options for use-case scenarios without having to open the handset itself. And, there are rumours that Samsung will similarly expand its external screen size.

Now, it looks like Motorola will follow suit, if a couple of leaked design renders turn out to be the real deal.

Posted by The Tech Outlook, the two images allegedly of the Motorola Razr 2023 show a display that pretty much covers the entire front (top) of the clamshell design.

The Tech Outlook

There's not much else you can glean from the renders but the larger of the two has a watermark that states "Motorola confidential" so that could be a sign of its validity. It's not hard to fake, but it is the sort of thing you might see in an early marketing sheet for retailers or the press under embargo.

The website suggests that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, but considering that's what is inside the current Razr 2022 model we would like to think Motorola will step it up a notch - to the SD 8 Gen 2 at least.

More than likely, there will be enough time for plenty more leaks before it is formally announced. The last Motorola Razr was launched globally in October, so we doubt it'll be replaced until much later this year. We'll keep you informed with anything else we hear.