The next Motorola Razr might be here a little sooner than many of us would have expected, according to a new report.

The 2022 Motorola Razr went on sale in China back in August 2022 and then launched internationally in October of the same year. But Motorola could be about to drop the 2023 version much sooner than those dates would suggest. Much, much sooner.

That's according to a new report by leaker Evan Blass who shared via Twitter that the phone will be revealed at a launch event on 1 June, 2023. However, it isn't clear from the tweet when the phone will actually be available to buy. That could possibly mean that there will be a delay from announcement to availability, but we can expect to learn more about that in the coming weeks. June is still a little ways away, after all.

There is also no suggestion that the updated Motorola Razr will fix its biggest issue - you can't buy it in the United States. As far as we're aware at the time of writing, the Razr will still be limited to China and European launches.

@OnLeaks

Blass also shared some new images that back up previous leaks that the Motorola Razr is getting a new cover display. This one will be much larger and give users a better experience without having to flip open that clamshell design quite so much.

The world of the foldable phone is a busy one right now. We only recently saw the arrival of the impressive Oppo Find N2 Flip, while Samsung will no doubt have at least two foldable phones of its own ready to go before the end of 2023. At this point the only company that doesn't make a bendy phone is Apple, and that isn't expected to change for a good while yet.