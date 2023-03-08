Here's everything we have heard so far about the fourth generation of Motorola Razr, expected to be released in 2023.

Motorola teased its rollable Rizr concept phone recently, but that's not the only phone the company is working on based on the rumours.

We saw the launch of the third generation of Moto Razr in 2022 and there has been plenty of speculation to suggest another model is on the cards, and coming soon.

Here is everything we have heard so far about the Motorola Razr (2023), which will be the fourth generation of the folding flip phone for the Lenovo-owned company.

June 2023?

Around £949?

Motorola announced the original Razr flip phone back in 2019, with the folding device quickly followed by a 5G version in 2020.

We then didn't see the third generation until October 2022, though it did see a China release in August 2022 so we knew about it before it became more widely available.

While many would have assumed the next generation of the device might arrive towards the second half of 2023, it's been rumoured the Motorola Razr 2023 could arrive on 1 June. That would be quite a bit sooner than many expected.

For now, it's not clear how set in stone that date is, nor how much the Razr 2023 will cost. The Razr (2022) model started at £949, which is around the same as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. We'd expect competitive pricing to continue, and hopefully a launch in the US but for now, that's all unknown.

@EvLeaks

Motorola Razr (2023) design

Clamshell design

Larger external display

Rounder edges

The Motorola Razr saw quite a big design change between the 2020 model and the 2022 model, with the chin at the bottom of the device being removed and a fingerprint print sensor being placed within the power button.

Based on the renders of the Moto Razr (2023) so far, it looks like the design will remain similar to the 2022 model but make a couple of further improvements, including a larger external display.

@EvLeaks

It also looks like the Moto Razr (2023) could offer rounder edges and corners, with a move away from the slightly more angular design at the top and bottom currently offered by the 2022 model. The renders suggest the dual cameras on the rear will remain but fall within the external display rather than the display sit beneath them.

Elsewhere, we'd expect to see a water-repellent coating again, like the 2020 and 2022 models both offered, though it would be great to see a more official IP rating.

Motorola Razr (2023) display

6.67-inch main display or larger

Larger external display

Rumours have suggested the Motorola Razr (2023) will come with a larger cover display, though there have been no details revealed as to what the actual size of this display could be as yet.

The 2022 model features a 6.67-inch main foldable display, which increased from the 6.2-inches on the Razr 5G. It has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 144Hz. We'd expect the 2023 model to offer at least the same size main display as its predecessor, and we'd expect a punch hole camera at the top of this display too.

The external display on the 2022 model is a 2.65-inch screen with an 800 x 573 resolution, though renders suggest it could be quite a bit larger than that for the 2023 model so here's hoping.

Currently, the largest external display on a flip phone is on the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which was announced globally in the middle of February. It has a 3.26-inch external display, which is a little larger than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and its 1.9-inch display. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also rumoured to come with a larger external display though.

Motorola Razr (2023) specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2?

At least 8GB RAM, 128GB storage

At least 3500mAh battery

For now, rumours surrounding what hardware and specs might appear under the hood of the Motorola Razr (2023) are thin on the ground, though we would expect some improvements on the 2022 model, especially when it comes to processor.

The 2022 model runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, but it will likely depend on when the Razr (2023) launches as to what it runs.

If the June launch date is accurate, it's likely we will see the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform on board, though if it's later in the year, there's potential for the currently unannounced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 to be on board.

We'd expect to see at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage, which was the base model for the 2022 model. We'd also expect to see at least a 3500mAh battery again, though we'd love to see this capacity increase and match the likes of the Oppo Find N2 Flip that has a 4300mAh battery and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 that has a 3700mAh capacity.

Motorola Razr (2023) cameras

Dual rear

Selfie camera on main display

So far, there have been no details revealed about what cameras we can expect to see on the Motorola Razr (2023), though this is an area we would like to see the fourth generation model step it up compared to its predecessor.

Leaked renders appear to suggest there will be a dual camera on the back, and it's expected there will be a front camera at the top of the main display too.

The 2022 model has a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS, which is complemented by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The selfie camera is 32-megapixels with an f/2.45 aperture.

In our experience, neither the ultra-wide sensor or the selfie camera were the best performers so we'd hope to see some more improvements in this department, it's just not yet clear what these could be.

Motorola Razr (2023) rumours: What's happened so far?

Here is everything we have heard so far about the Motorola Razr (2023).

Evan Blass - who has a great track record when it comes to leaks - not only shared some renders of the Motorola Razr (2023) but he also suggested a launch date of 1 June 2023.

22 February 2023: Motorola Razr 2023 will have a bigger front display too, leaked renders suggest

The Tech Outlook published some images claiming to be the Moto Razr (2023) showing a larger display on the front.

The Tech Outlook

21 October 2021: Two Motorola Razr models will launch in 2023, leaker says

Leaker Evan Blass claimed there would be two Razr devices in 2023.