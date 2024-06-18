Key Takeaways Motorola set to announce two new foldable phones on June 25, probably new Razr models.

The rumored 2024 Razr+ could feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, twin 50MP cameras, and a bigger battery.

Prices are likely to slot in around $699 for the Razr and $999 for the Razr+.

Motorola is poised to announce two new foldable phones on June 25th, according to a teaser video posted on X. The clip is just 10 seconds long, but does show that one of the devices has a bigger camera bump, as well as different materials around the Motorola logo. It also hints at a variety of color options such as blue and orange, though it's not clear which colors belong to which model.

The slogan for the devices is "Flip the Script" -- yet there's no clue as to how revolutionary the products might be. Some support for generative AI is almost certain, given industry trends like Google Gemini's inclusion in Android.In practice, it's most likely that the devices will be 2024 editions of the Razr and Razr+, Motorola's existing foldables. Rumors (highlighted by Android Police) have suggested that the new Razr+ could feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and a base 256GB of storage for about $999. It could also be equipped with twin 50-megapixel cameras, one wide and one ultra-wide, upgraded from 12 megapixels on its predecessor. Its battery may be bumped up from 3,800mAh to 4,000mAh.

Less is known about the standard Razr, but it will likely remain more affordable, slotting in around $699. Both products should run Android 14 with Motorola's Hello UI layered over top.

Related Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone The best tips and tricks to get you started with your new Android phone.

Motorola needs to cut deep

Motorola faces some tough competition in the foldables space. In North America, its primary rival is Samsung, which has had Z Fold and Z Flip devices on the market for several years now, and should announce more of them during its July 10th Unpacked event. There's also the Google Pixel Fold and the OnePlus Open, and overseas, Chinese brands like Huawei and Xiaomi are a force to be reckoned with. Apple is rumored to be working on a foldable iPhone, although that won't arrive until 2025 at the earliest and could ship in 2027 or later. The company is typically cautious about adopting new technologies, preferring to let competitors take risks before it plunges in.

There are two advantages in Motorola's pocket -- price and brand recognition. While $999 or even $699 is a lot for a phone, that's cheaper than some foldables. And the Razr brand is famous, since for several years it represented the most stylish flip phones you could get in the pre-iPhone era. Motorola has since become more synonymous with budget phones like its Edge- and G-series devices.