The Motorola Moto G Stylus might not be the snazziest phone with a pen on the market, but it's still an important product for the people who buy it. Now, new leaks appear to have confirmed a few things about the 2023 edition.

Motorola is yet to confirm anything about the new phone but we'd already seen a leak that claimed that the updated model would have a redesigned camera area out back. That's something this latest round of images also depicts. So the question is obvious - where did that third camera go?

The answer is that we don't know. We do know based on marketing material that the main camera is a 50-megapixel affair, but beyond that, the second camera is anyone's guess. Motorola does seem pretty sure of that camera system though, with there being talk of low-light photos and portrait shots, notes The Tech Outlook's leak.

Other things we can take for granted thanks to these images include a 5,000mAh battery and the existence of a stylus and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Neither of those things should be a surprise to anyone paying attention, of course.

The marketing materials don't mention anything about what chip this phone will use, but we've been told to expect a Helio G88 based on previous Geekbench listings. That chip will be paired with 4GB of RAM and Android 13. That isn't a lot of RAM by any stretch, but it probably fits the phone well considering.

In terms of colours, copper and blue versions are confirmed - or as confirmed as can be from leaks - while 64GB of storage and space for a microSD card slot are also expected this time out.

Moving on to the display, Motorola's documentation points to a 6.5-inch HD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. There are some fairly chunky borders going on as well, but we've seen worse.

With both 4G and 5G versions of the phone expected we can expect an announcement relatively soon - the 5G version of last year's Moto G Stylus arrived around this time.