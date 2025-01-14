Summary Motorola is announcing two new versions of the Moto G and Moto G Power.

The Moto G Power has 5,000 mAh battery and an impressive IP69 rating.

The Moto G has the same 5,000 mAh battery and a 50MP camera.

Motorola is starting to update its Moto G phones for 2025, and it's got at least one pretty big change in store. The company is introducing new versions of both the Moto G and Moto G Power, and for the first time ever, the Moto G Power is IP69 rated, making it better at handling dust and water than plenty of flagship phones.

Motorola's Moto G phones represent the company's budget line in contrast to the foldable Moto Razr and Razr+ , but based on last year's Moto G Power 5G , they're a solid option if you're willing to deal with some software weirdness. The Moto G and Moto G Power will be available for $199.99 and $299.99, respectively. Here are the details you need to know about each new phone before you buy.

The Moto G Power sounds like it has a flagship phone's durability

You usually have to pay good money for this kind of IP rating

Motorola

The Moto G Power's IP69 rating is just one part of the picture. A new MIL-STD-810H certification means the phone can "endure falls from nearly four feet, temperatures from -4°F to 140°F, and high humidity levels up to 95 percent," according to Motorola. The "Power" name usually implies long battery life, too. In this case, the Moto G Power has a 5,000 mAh battery, and will support up to 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, which should easily get you through more than a days worth of use.

The basics are covered too. The Moto G Power has a 6.8-inch, 120Hz display protected with Gorilla Glass 5, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip inside, and a 50-megapixel camera on the back of the device that's paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide. When you need to take video calls or take selfies, the Moto G Power also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The Moto G gets you a 50-megapixel camera on a budget

The smaller phone has some of the Moto G Power's best features

Motorola

In contrast to the Moto G Power, the 6.7-inch Moto G isn't as water or dust resistant with only an IP52 rating, but it does carry over many of the charms of its larger sibling. That includes a 120Hz display, the same MediaTek chip on the inside, a 50-megapixel rear camera, and a 16-megapixel front camera.

You won't lose out on battery capacity either. The Moto G has a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 30W wired charging when you need to fill up fast. And like last year's Moto G phones, it comes in a vegan leather finish to give the 2025 Moto G a more premium feel.

Price and availability

Both Moto G phones are coming soon

Motorola plans on selling both phones directly and via several carrier and retail partners, including Amazon Best Buy, T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and Google Fi Wireless. The Moto G Power will be available for $299.99 starting February 6 and the Moto G is coming sooner for $199.99 on January 30.

