Motorola might not have unveiled the Moto Edge 40 Pro just yet, but newly-leaked renders appear to suggest that it'll be a rebadged version of the Moto X40 that's now available in China.

If that's the case then Motorola might not need to announce much - we can probably figure most of the information out for ourselves. Especially now these new renders are here.

Those renders come via leaker @OnLeaks with MySmartPrice putting them all in one place. The renders show us a phone that bears a remarkable resemblance to the Moto X40 and features a central hole-punch selfie camera and multi-camera setup around the back.

In terms of specifications, the Moto X40 features an OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a whopping 165Hz refresh rate that measures 6.67 inches in the diagonal. It's slightly curved at the edges, too.

On the inside, Motorola gave the Moto X40 Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, while a 4,600mAh battery features support for 125W fast charging which should be fast enough for the majority of people. Wireless charging is supported, while reverse charging is also available when owners have another device that needs a top-up. Spec fiends will also be interested to know that it looks like 12GB of RAM will be offered on the unannounced model too.

In terms of cameras, there's a primary 50-megapixel camera and a 50-megapixel shooter that handles ultrawide shots. The third camera is a 12-megapixel offering designed to handle portrait shots.

As for when this thing will actually go on sale, that's a mystery right now. The smart money seems to be on a spring release, based on previous Motorola Edge arrivals. But while historical release dates can give us an idea of what Motorola might be aiming for, it's impossible to pinpoint anything too accurately at this point.