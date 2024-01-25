Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter $61 $90 Save $29 Motorola's MA1 Android Auto Car Adapter connects your phone to your car wirelessly via fast and stable 5GHz Wi-Fi. Plus, the included gel pad makes it easy to mount the adapter in a convenient spot. It's a genius solution to one of Android Auto's biggest downfalls, and best of all, it's currently on sale. $61 at Amazon

While Android Auto offers an excellent built-in system for connecting your Android phone to a car, it doesn't have the option to link the two wirelessly. Luckily, the Motorola MA1 Android Auto Car Adapter solves this problem. All you have to do is plug the adapter into a USB port in your car, and then once you Bluetooth pair the device with your phone, it will automatically transmit your data over 5GHz Wi-Fi. It essentially eliminates all the hassle of trying to plug your phone in while making sure the cords don't get twisted, tangled, or spontaneously disconnected in the middle of a commute. Best of all, this nifty little problem-solver is nearly $30 off at Amazon right now.

Why the Motorola MA1 Car Adapter is worth buying

Basically, it all comes down to convenience. The Motorola MA1 Android Auto Car Adapter gets rid of extraneous cords in the car. Once paired, it connects to your phone automatically -- pretty much as soon as you open the door and sit down. That might not seem like a big deal, but it can quickly save you time throughout the day, and is especially handy when you're running late and don't have time to dig your phone out of your bag and fiddle with a cord just to get a playlist or navigation going. Thanks to the Google-licensed bridge technology, the connection is fast and strong, allowing you to quickly access your apps and media, including maps, music, and messages.

Related Best car tech for road emergencies: Top tools for accidents and breakdowns Road emergency kits, fire extinguishers, and other essential car tools to keep you safe on road trips.

The adapter itself is relatively small and lightweight, meaning it won't take up much space inside your car. Plus, it comes with a gel pad, so you can mount the adapter easily and securely in place, be it on the window, dash, or console. With the adapter set up, you can leave your phone in your pocket or bag and completely remove the temptation to pick up your phone while driving (because that's not only unsafe, but also illegal in many states). While it might not be absolutely necessary, you'll be surprised at how much easier it makes using Android Auto, and since it's discounted by about one third of its usual price, it's particularly worth the investment right now.