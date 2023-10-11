Motorola Motorola MA1 $70 $90 Save $20 This Prime Day, we're getting a great deal for the Motorola MA1 Android Auto dongle. While we have seen this item for less before, it's still a super useful tool to have, and it's worth having in your car no matter the price - but we do love to see $20 off the list price. $70 at Amazon

We're on the last leg of this October Prime Day event, and we're still looking for some of the best deals out there. That's when we found this discount for the Motorola MA1, a dongle you'll want in your car as of, yesterday. You won't even need to have a Prime membership to get access to this discount, but it wouldn't hurt to sign up for some other fabulous discounts that are currently available.

Why you should get the Motorola MA1 this Prime Day

I don't know about you, but the one thing I hate when I get in the car, especially when I'm in a hurry, is fumbling to take my phone out of my bag and plug it in. Will Android Auto connect this time or will it take plugging and unplugging a couple more times? You just never ever know what "mood" the car and the phone will be in. Having the Motorola MA1 automatically connecting to the phone and enabling Android Auto could make life so much easier.

Motorola MA1 is the perfect solution for those who want to stay connected while driving. And what better time to buy it than during the Prime Day sale? This innovative wireless car adapter allows you to access your Android phone, without compromising safety.

The setup is quick and effortless, and the direct plug-in USB adapter allows for a fast and easy connection to your existing Android Auto-enabled car or truck. No wires, no fuss.

The sleek and lightweight design of the Motorola MA1 car adapter is pretty cool too. It doesn't take up too much space in your car, and comes with a gel pad for added security to keep the USB wireless adapter in place. Plus, it's perfect for road trips or long drives where you need GPS navigation.

With the Motorola MA1, you'll never have to worry about fiddling with wires or taking your eyes off the road to stay connected. So, during the Prime Day sale, make sure you get your hands on the Motorola MA1 and take that step towards a safer and more convenient driving experience.