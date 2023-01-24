New members part of the Moto G and Moto E device families.

Motorola has released five new Moto entry to mid-range handsets, with four in the G series and one E model.

We have UK details on the new devices, but also understand that some or all of them have been released internationally too.

The Moto G73 5G (pictured) is the most powerful of the bunch. It comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Atmos-certified sound.

It has a dual-lens camera with a 50-megapixel main cam that uses Ultra pixel technology for low light photography. This combines four pixels into one larger one when lighting is a challenge, so can capture more light over the increased area. The other sensor offers 8-megapixels and is used for ultra-wide, macro and depth shooting.

The G73 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset and 8GB of RAM. It houses a 5,000mAh battery and is capable of 30W fast charging.

UK pricing starts at £269.99.

The Moto G53 5G also comes with a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. And, it too has a 50-megapixel main camera coupled with a dedicated macro cam on the rear.

Its processing is different though, with a Snapdragon 480+ CPU and 4, 6 or 8GB of RAM depending on the variant. There's also a 5,000mAh battery inside.

Expect to pay from £189.99 for the G53.

The Moto G23 has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and dual camera system (50-megapixel + macro).

It's powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor and costs from £199.99.

Finally, the Moto G13 and E13 models are at the more affordable end still - at £149.99 and £89.99 respectively.

They each feature 6.5-inch HD+ displays, although the one on the G13 has a 90Hz refresh rate.

The G13 also features a 50-megapixel camera on the rear, plus a macro cam and 8-megapixel snapper on the front. The E13, on the other hand, has a 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front selfie cam.

All of the devices will be available in the UK from early March, from a number of high street retailers and networks.