Motorola has announced its new 2023 flagship phone, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro. This latest model packs in flagship-grade potential, while keeping the price competitive, lining it up to rival the Pixel 7 Pro.

Motorola's Edge family of devices is far from simple. Over the last year there's been a wide-range of models, from flagship down to mid-range and with different names in different places. While the Edge 40 Pro doesn't have the 200-megapixel camera of the Edge 30 Ultra, it does better the 2022 flagship in a number of areas. You can see how the Edge 40 Pro compares to the Edge 30 Ultra and the Edge Plus right here.

One of the things that has characterised Motorola's phones in recent years has been the fuss-free approach to software. The result means it's pretty close to stock, rather than being heavily customised as you'd find from Samsung or Chinese brands like Xiaomi. That's just one of the reasons that this could be a Pixel 7 Pro competitor.

The design of the phone is refined, using Gorilla Glass Victus front and back for protection, with a sand-blasted aluminium frame. The whole phone offers an IP68 rating. The use of curves on all edges keeps the phone slim and manageable, despite the large 6.67-inch display.

The display is boosted to offer 1300 nit, while it has a refresh rate that can be pushed up to 165Hz, if you can find any content to take advantage of that. Many will stick to auto refresh, however, which will push you up to 120Hz when you need it. This display is also Dolby Vision certified to ensure your streaming content looks its best, while the stereo speakers are Dolby Atmos enabled too.

Sitting at the heart of this phone is the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 hardware, with 12GB RAM and 265/512GB storage. The 4600mAh isn't the largest, but the 125W charging - with the charger in the box - will get you a full charge in 23 minutes.

Turning to the cameras, and as we said it doesn't get the 200-megapixel camera of the Edge 30 Ultra, but instead has a 50-megapixel main camera, paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide, and 12-megapixel 2x optical telephoto, styled as a portrait lens. There's boost to low-light shooting and with new skills to help you capture portrait video and night, and a whole lot more.

It's an impressive package of a phone and it comes at an impressive price, starting at £799.99 in the UK, which again makes it competition for Google's flagship phone. We will update with international pricing when we know it.