The US FCC has certified a new 5G-enabled phone with the model number XT2309-3. Is it the Edge 40?

It looks like we're about to get the Motorola Edge 40.

The Federal Communications Commission has certified a new 5G-enabled phone with the model number XT2309-3, as spotted by Gizmodo. It's loaded with a ton of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and NFC, making it easy to stay connected no matter where you are located. Plus, it's powered by a PB50 battery with 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging capabilities, so you won't have to worry about your phone dying midday.

Last year, leaker Evan Blass spilled the tea on the XT2309-3, aka the Bronco. He said it was a Motorola device with a Lenovo twin. The 3C authority in China did recently approve a similar device with the model number XT2309-1, but it hasn't been released in China yet.

So, what can we expect from the Edge 40?

According to Blass, it's going to have an FHD+ OLED screen, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, 8GB/12GB RAM, 16-megapixel front camera, and a triple camera system with a 50-megapixel main lens, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide/macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The thing is... these specs are already available on the Motorola ThinkPhone, leading some people to speculate that the Edge 40 could just be a rebranded version of the ThinkPhone.

But, let's be honest, who cares about the name as long as it's powerful and affordable? Based on the leaked specs so far, Edge 40 is poised to be a fire phone with 5G capabilities and high-end specs, yet still inexpensive for the average consumer. Motorola has been a leader in the budget phone market for years, and the launch of the Edge 40 is just the latest example of its commitment to providing advanced and wallet-friendly smartphones.

The Edge 40 will of course be a successor to the Edge 30. In our review of that device, we said it's a reminder that phones can be, well, thin. It's so lightweight but still has a great display. Performance was also solid, but there were a few small features missing that we noted. We said we'd love to have seen a better camera performance, for instance. Still, if you want a light and slim phone, it's a great mid-range contender.

Anyway, the certification of the XT2309-3 by the FCC has got everyone talking about the next Edge 40. Keep your eyes on Pocket-lint for the latest updates.