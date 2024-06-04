Key Takeaways The Edge (2024) features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, 256GB of storage/8GB of RAM.

The smartphone offers an expansive 6.6-inch 144Hz pOLED display.

The Edge (2024) costs $549 ($50 cheaper than last year.

Following its mid-range Edge 50 smartphone releasing earlier this year, Motorola has revealed its latest device, the Edge (2024). While the smartphone is very similar to its 2023 predecessor, it features Qualcomm's more powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip instead of a MediaTek processor like last year, alongside a bigger 5,000mAh battery.

However, it still includes 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and the same curved display design as the Edge (2023).

The Edge 50 features a 6.6-inch 144Hz pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate/360Hz touch rate. Other notable specs include IP68 dust and water resistance (submersion in 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes). Charging support comes in at 68W for wired and 15W for wireless charging.

On the camera side, the Edge (2024)'s specs also seem similar to last year thanks to a Sony-made 50-megapixel main sensor coupled with a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera and a sizable 32-megapixel front-facing shooter with autofocus. The main camera features the same sensor offered in the OnePlus Open and OnePlus 12.

Motorola says the Edge (2024) supports Google Photos' AI tools, including Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and Google Auto Enhance. The Cupertino-based tech giant made these features free and opened them up to more Android smartphones in April. The Edge (2024) also offers a RAM Boost option that turns unused storage into virtual RAM, giving the Edge (2024) a multi-tasking power boost.

It's unclear if Motorola also plans to release an Edge+ this year, but the upgraded version of the Edge (2024) is likely set to arrive in the coming months.

Motorola Edge (2024) Motorola's Edge (2024) is very similar to its predecessor, with the only notable upgrades being a more powerful chipset and a bigger battery. Brand Motorola SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 Display 6.6-inch pOLED 144Hz/360Hz touch sampling RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Battery 5,000 mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android Front camera 13-megapixel ultrawide Rear camera 50-megapixel, 32-megapixel Charge speed 68W wired/15W wireless IP Rating 68 Price 549 Release date June 4, 2024 See at Motorola

The Edge (2024) will only release in Midnight Blue vegan leather and costs $549 (this is $50 cheaper than last year). The smartphone releases on June 20th at major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy and will make its way to carriers later, including T-Mobile, Total by Verizon, Consumer Cellular and more.