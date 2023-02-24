Satellite communications is the latest thing to hit the consumer smartphone sphere, with Apple introducing an Emergency SOS function on the iPhone 14. However, Motorola has a solution that can add satellite communication to any device, thanks to this Bluetooth hotspot.

Rather than being integrated into the hardware of your device, you'll be able to use the Motorola Defy Satellite Link to provide that connectivity. It will connect to your phone via Bluetooth (as long as you're running iOS 14 and over, or Android 10 or later) and provide that link to the stars.

The Motorola Defy Satellite Link is equipped with its own 600mAh battery - said to offer a couple of days of connectivity - and uses MediaTek's hardware to communicate with geostationary satellites 22,300 miles above the Earth's surface. The device itself has a clip so you can attach it to your gear, while it has passed MIL-Spec 810H testing standards and has an IP68 protection rating.

"The Defy range of rugged devices have broad appeal, and the Motorola Defy Satellite Link is especially relevant to all of us who have ever found ourselves outside of traditional messaging coverage," said Dave Carroll, vice president, strategic brand partnerships at Motorola.

To actually send messages, you'll need to use the Bullitt Satellite Messenger app on your phone. This will enable the two-way link via the Motorola device, meaning that you can keep in touch wherever you are even without cellular coverage.

Motorola Mobility

This isn't just about emergency situations like some satellite connectivity solutions - here you can send and receive messages via Bullitt Satellite Messenger whenever you're out of range of terrestrial networks, so you can keep in touch with loved ones, or work, when you're out in the wilds. There is also the provision for emergency functions through SOS Assist, powered by FocusPoint International, with 24/7 coverage.

The device also includes a location "check in" button, so you can let people know where you are really easily - even without the connected smartphone.

"The Motorola Defy Satellite Link, combined with the Bullitt Satellite Messenger service, brings accessible and affordable satellite messaging to everybody's current smartphone. This is the definition of democratising satellite communications," said Dave Floyd, Bullitt co-founder.

Bullitt Satellite Messenger is a subscription-based messaging service where you can subscribe to get an allowance for monthly satellite messages and to provide the SOS Assist service. You'll be able to get the Motorola Defy Satellite Link bundled with a subscription allowing up to 30 two-way messages a month for the first year for $149 / £149 / €169.

The Motorola Defy Satellite Link will also be available for standalone purchase priced at $99 / £99 / €119. It will be available from Q2 2023.