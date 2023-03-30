Motorola knows when it likes a name and when it likes a name, it sticks to it. First, there was the Moto G Stylus. Then we had the Moto G Stylus. And now, we're getting ready for Motorola to announce ... the Moto G Stylus. And it's appeared in renders via a leak on Twitter.

Jokes aside, there's something to be said for taking a popular name and slapping the date on the end. Apple does something similar with the iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. And if Motorola can keep itself in Apple's company in any way, it's doing something right. So we're going to get the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) at some point. We just don't really know when - but at least we can look at some new renders while we wait.

Return of the jack

Perhaps the first thing you'll notice when checking out these renders from leaker Evan Blass is that they look familiar. They aren't all that different from the previous models and they match what we'd already seen leaked. This time we get a good look at the bottom of the phone including that stylus silo and yes, a 3.5mm headphone jack. We don't see that on many phones these days, so we're both pleased and appalled at its inclusion depending on who you speak to.

@evleaks

Other things we see are fairly thick bezels and a USB-C port that will be used to charge the rumoured 5,000mAh battery. There's also the rumoured 6.5-inch HD+ display sitting pretty on the front of the phone. It's said to be a 90Hz panel, which is probably more than enough at the expected price point.

What we don't see is what the Moto G Stylus will have on the inside. That's said to be a Helio G88 chip and 4GB of RAM and just 64GB of storage. We can probably expect this thing to be cheap, as those specs might suggest.

We of course don't know exactly how much the phone will cost or when it'll be announced. But the more leaks of this kind, the more likely it is that an announcement will come sooner rather than later.