Motorola has a new phone in the works, or two if we're being particular. There's the Motorola Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro, and it's the latter that we're particularly interested in today. We're fairly sure that a release is just around the corner, although Motorola is keeping its cards to its chest right now. But that doesn't mean that the leakers are doing the same.

As a result, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro has leaked into oblivion, with the only thing we don't yet know being the official release date. Beyond that, there isn't an awful lot left to the imagination.

That's thanks in part to Twitter leaker SnoopyTech who has shared renders of the unannounced phone alongside a list of notable specifications. All of the important bits and pieces are there, so let's dive in.

Hello Moto!

Coupled with another leak by MySmartPrice, this information pretty much answers all questions anyone could have about the Motorola Edge 40 Pro. And while you can see a blue phone above, there will presumably be others to choose from. We'd previously seen a black one in renders, for example.

Moving on to specifications, we're told to expect Qualcomm's best of the best - the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that is inside so many flagship phones already. That'll reportedly be joined by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while a 4,600mAh battery rounds out the main internal components. That'll support 125W charging, by the way.

On the outside, a main 50-megapixel camera will apparently be joined by a 50-megapixel ultrawide option as well as a 12-megapixel telephoto. In terms of display, a 6.67-inch FHD+ panel will offer a 165Hz refresh rate, we're told.

The colour above is Lunar Blue, apparently, and an €899 asking price is expected.

We'll of course get confirmation of all of this eventually, but for now, we're just waiting for Motorola to officially announce the phone alongside that Edge 40 model we mentioned earlier.