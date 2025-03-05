Summary Buying a used car is risky, but Japanese cars tend to be reliable and affordable.

Toyota vehicles have a solid reliability record.

Some used cars have an excellent reliability rating of 90/100.

Is there anything more stressful than buying a used car on a budget? It's not hard to find used cars under $15,000, but most of them are in poor condition, and will probably break down soon after purchase. However, you can protect yourself from that pain and misery by looking at these reliable Japanese cars.

Japanese cars always come out on top when comparing reliability. Whether it's a Toyota, Honda, Acura, or Lexus, you can count on sound build quality to keep you on the move. If you're worried about outdated technology, there are ways to add Apple CarPlay to a car without breaking the bank. Otherwise, you could wait another couple of years for a depreciated Tesla Model Y with really cool features.

In compiling this article, we have cross-referenced information on vehicle reliability, maintenance, and pricing from sources like J.D. Power, Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds, RepairPal, CarEdge, and Consumer Reports to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible. Please note that we have ranked the following models from least to most reliable.

11 2016 Nissan Maxima

Reliability Score: 81/100

Nissan

Starting off with a strong J.D. Power reliability score of 81/100, the Nissan Maxima is a modern sedan with a nice interior. When all seats are filled, this mid-sized sedan might feel cramped, but it offers a reasonable amount of space and a comfortable ride. A silky-smooth CVT transmission contributes to the ride quality. Surprisingly, the Maxima is the most powerful vehicle on our list, but it's not quite a used car that can keep up with a Porsche Taycan.

Reliability

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $428

$428 Total Recalls: 8

8 Average Used Price: $12,767

10 2013 Honda Accord

Reliability Score: 82/100

Honda Honda

In 2013, Honda refreshed the popular Accord, giving it more powerful and improved fuel efficiency. An exterior makeover made the Accord look like an executive car, while cutting-edge features impressed on the inside. Noise-canceling technology counteracted wind and road noise, while an updated sound system drowned out everything else. Most importantly, the new Accord became more reliable, earning it a high score of 82.

Reliability

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $446

$446 Total Recalls: 10

10 Average Used Price: $10,773

9 2009 Honda Civic

Reliability Score: 83/100

Honda

A minor refresh was given to the 2009 Honda Civic, changing the front bumper design and steering wheel. Other than that, it was almost identical to the previous year. Why fix what's not broken, right? The Civic has been a favorite compact sedan for years, thanks to its roomy interior, fun driving dynamics, and a long list of technology.

Reliability

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $375

$375 Total Recalls: 7

7 Average Used Price: $6,696

8 2015 Nissan Altima

Reliability Score: 83/100

Nissan

The 2015 Nissan Altima came in a luxurious package, with a touchscreen infotainment system, power-adjustable seats, and a plethora of safety systems for its time. Higher grades gained automatic climate control functions, including defrost buttons.

The smaller engine is more than enough, and will cost less on repairs and gas.

Buyers had to choose between a 3.5-liter V6 or a more modest 2.5-liter engine, both of which score 83/100 on J.D. Power. Honestly, the V6 will sound nice, but 182 hp from the smaller engine is more than enough, and will cost less on repairs and gas.

Reliability

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $446

$446 Total Recalls: 10

10 Average Used Price: $9,821

7 2014 Nissan Sentra

Reliability Score: 84/100

Nissan

Also updated a year prior, the 2014 Nissan Sentra was a modern car boasting class-leading technology. Even though it just had a major overhaul, this model year brought even more changes. The seats were swapped for comfier ones, more noise-reduction materials were implemented, and a new integrated phone app brought the Sentra to the forefront. With used examples under $10,000, this is a perfect small sedan for any commuter.

Reliability

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $523

$523 Total Recalls: 5

5 Average Used Price: $5,984

6 2012 Acura TL

Reliability Score: 85/100

Acura

The 2021 Acura TL is now a luxury bargain at just $8,704. You can relax in a leather-wrapped cabin as you hurtle past traffic with a rumbling V6 engine, churning out 280 hp. A six-speed automatic transmission does the hard work for you, ensuring the correct gear is always selected for optimum performance. It also has a higher reliability score than some new cars at 85/100.

Reliability