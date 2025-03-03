Summary Used electric vehicles depreciate rapidly, making nearly-new, reliable options under $30,000 accessible.

Reliable used EVs are available with only one recall and a low average used price of $13,859.

There are a wide variety of used EVs, from long-range to performance models.

The idea of buying an electric vehicle is alluring. EVs are packed with cool technology, and the lack of an internal combustion engine means there is less maintenance required, keeping ownership costs low in comparison to gas vehicles. However, the initial purchase can be expensive. Thankfully, for used car buyers, electric vehicles depreciate rapidly, so it's easy to find a nearly-new and reliable electric car under $30,000.

Many buyers worry about battery degradation when buying a used electric vehicle, but new EVs face faulty batteries , too. For the most part, batteries can last years before needing replacement, and lightly-used ones might still have warranty cover for peace of mind. Plus, the charging network has improved over the last few years, meaning unreliable chargers are less of a problem.

In compiling this article, we have cross-referenced information on vehicle reliability from J.D. Power, maintenance from Edmunds, RepairPal and CarEdge, and pricing from Kelley Blue Book, to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible. Please note that we have ranked the following models based on most reliable to least reliable.

Related The best electric cars for US roads These are the best EVs you can buy right now.

10 2023 Polestar 2

Reliability Score: 64/100

Polestar

The first entry on our list is the 2023 Polestar 2. While a score of 64 doesn't seem reliable, this is a massive improvement on the previous model year, which was rated at 58. Polestar was the performance arm of Volvo before branching out to be an independent electric vehicle producer with the Polestar 1. It flopped, but the 2 was in-line with other EVs of the time, and the 2023 facelift added more range and features.

Reliability

Part of the refresh included a new Smartzone packed with advanced safety technology, helping the Polestar 2 gain a five-star safety rating from NHTSA. Plus, only two recalls have been issued. One related to incorrect installation of the front ball joint, and the rearview camera not displaying.

Safety Rating: 5/5

5/5 Total Recalls: 2

2 Average Used Price: $25,262

9 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Reliability Score: 65/100

Ford

Whether you agree with an electric SUV wearing a Mustang badge or not, the Mach-E is a performance car with better efficiency. Though it is a high-sided vehicle with five doors, the main purpose of this car was to make electric cars cool. While it looks great, it's nothing like a Mustang -- its skinny tires and average suspension make it a bit bland.

Reliability

Despite never being tested by NHTSA, the Mach-E was a Top Safety Pick in 2021 by IIHS. There are also eight recalls for various reasons that could lead to serious accidents or fires. It is still rated more reliable than the Polestar.

Safety Rating: N/A

N/A Total Recalls: 8

8 Average Used Price: $24,366

8 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Reliability Score: 70/100

Hyundai

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is perfect for tech-savvy families. Technically, it is an SUV. The spacious cabin is SUV-size, but it drives like a hatchback. The Ioniq 5 follows the unique design language the Korean automaker is known for. The square headlights are both retro and futuristic at the same time, while the clutter-free interior provides a calm driving experience. Two large digital displays sit atop the dashboard to bring important information and functions to the forefront for ease of use.

Reliability

Similar to other vehicles from Hyundai and Kia, the Ioniq 5 has an excellent reliability rating. So far, there have been three recalls concerning loss of drive power from a damaged charging unit, but once that's fixed, it should be worry-free ownership. You can rest assured with a five-star safety rating.

Safety Rating: 5/5

5/5 Total Recalls: 3

3 Average Used Price: $24,993

7 2022 Tesla Model Y

Reliability Score: 73/100