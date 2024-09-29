Key Takeaways Qbby Amiibo is the most expensive, averaging $275 loose and $400 new, making it a costly investment.

Lioleia & Cheval Amiibo, priced at $149 loose and $200 new, is rare and sought after by collectors.

Green Mega Yarn Yoshi Amiibo, costing $129 loose and $168 new, is now a pricey and rare collectible despite its initial availability.

Although Amiibo are used to unlock goodies in various Nintendo video games for your Switch , 3DS, and Wii U. Many people gravitate toward them as collectible items, and for good reason. They might just be little figurines, but there's a good amount of quality on display with each Amiibo. For the most part, they are a cheap way to get your favorite Nintendo characters on your shelf. Of course, that's no longer the case when they go out of print and the prices begin to go up.

Many of the popular Amiibo are still available for their MSRP, but some have long been out of print, and collectors have to fork over a truckload of cash to get their hands on them. If you aren't dead set on getting one that's new in a box, you can save some money, but getting your hands on an unopened rare amiibo can get expensive. Unfortunately, you also have to be wary of scammers, so make sure you know what you are looking for so you can spot a fake Nintendo amiibo. If you have some cash to spend and are looking to complete your collection, here's a look into what it'll cost to get your hands on the most expensive Amiibo in 2024.

This list's ranking is determined by loose pricing, and it'll be different if you're looking at complete in box (CIB) listings.

1 Metroid 2-Pack Amiibo

A rare find

Nintendo released a 2-pack Metroid Amiibo bundle alongside Metroid Dread, and that's a set you can still get today for around its MSRP. Before the release of that game, the last Metroid release was Samus Returns for the Nintendo 3DS. The game was a remake of Metroid 2, and it was released with a now-rare Metroid 2-Pack collection that included a Metroid and Samus Aran figure.

These two Amiibo actually have some good uses in Samus Returns, so it's worth having them. The Samus Aran Amiibo replenishes an energy tank and the Metroid Amiibo marks nearby in-game Metroids on your map. If you're looking for that functionality, it'll cost you on average $84.77 for a loose set and $105.97 for a new set.

2 Splatoon Series 3-Pack (Alt Colors) Amiibo

A trio of inklings

Splatoon is one of Nintendo's biggest franchises nowadays, and it's an impressive feat considering it only dates back to the Wii U days. Longtime Nintendo fans know the Wii U era wasn't a fun one, and that could be a big part of why this Splatoon 3-pack Amiibo collection is so expensive today. It was released with the first Splatoon game, and scanning each one unlocked special in-game cosmetics.

Tracking down these figures individually is a good idea if you already have some of them, but if you're starting from scratch, it's expensive. A bundle including all three costs $100 according to PriceCharting, and getting a new set of them in their box costs on average a little over $188.

3 Green Mega Yarn Yoshi Amiibo

A big and expensive boy

It's weird to picture a Yoshi Amiibo becoming so rare and expensive, especially since the character is one of the most recognizable Nintendo figures around. The Green Mega Yarn Yoshi was released alongside Yoshi's Woolly World. Scanning the Amiibo in that game would unlock an ally that mimics your movements. It also works the same as scanning a regular Yoshi Amiibo in other games, so it was a nice alternative if you didn't have the normal Yoshi Amiibo. As it turns out, this one ended up being a collector's item.

Going off PriceCharting, this Mega Yarn Yoshi goes on average for $129.19 for a loose figurine, and if you're looking for a new figure, then the price goes up to $168.12. With this being a Yoshi Amiibo, there used to be a world where it was easy to find one for its MSRP, but those days are long gone, and now you have to spend quite a bit of cash to get one.

4 Lioleia & Cheval Amiibo

A rare pairing

The Lioleia & Cheval Amiibo was released alongside Monster Hunter Stories on the Nintendo 3DS, and it has since become a sought-after collector's item. It's another Amiibo released in Japan, so everyone in other parts of the world already had trouble getting their hands on it. This Amiibo unlocked Rathi, Cheval's partner in Monster Hunter Stories, who is a powerful early-game party member. Unfortunately, it's not a cheap Amiibo to buy these days thanks to its rarity. The going rate for a loose Lioleia & Cheval Amiibo is $149.99 according to PriceCharting. That amount increases to just over $200 for a new one.

If you're trying to buy this to get an early edge in your gameplay, you can rest assured you can progress just fine through the game without needing to scan an Amiibo. If you're looking at this expensive Amiibo to complete a collection, then it's a different story entirely, and you'll need to spend some cash.

5 Qbby Amiibo

The most expensive of all

Qbby is the main character of the BoxBoy! series, and this Amiibo was released all the way back in 2017 as a Japan exclusive. As a result, only a small chunk of the world was ever able to get their hands on it, and that makes it the most expensive Amiibo to track down by far. According to PriceCharting, a loose Qbby goes on average for about $275, and that price skyrockets to over $400 for something new in the box.

This type of pricing firmly leaves it out of the grasp of anyone but the most dedicated collector. It doesn't have any sort of functionality for recent games, so it's ultimately something that sits on your shelf and doesn't do a whole lot. If that's describing you, then get ready to open up your wallet. The market is constantly shifting, so you can keep your eye on listings as they come up and potentially save some cash.