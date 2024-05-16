I first began listening to albums on vinyl back in 2014 when I thought listening to Lana Del Ray's Born to Die album made me “different” than the other girls. A decade later, I still love listening to albums on vinyl as I write, do chores or simply want to unwind at the end of a long day.

Related 6 reasons to buy CDs over vinyl Vinyl records are great, but aren't the best option for everyone.

The first record player I ever owned was one that I got for $50 from Urban Outfitters. While that record player did its job for a bit, after a couple of months it broke. Since then, I've gone through several record players searching for a good quality player that won't break the bank.

Finally, 10 years later, I think I may have found the solution to my problem. Electrohome's Montrose record player and McKinley bookshelf speakers are made of high quality material, producing a crisp and clear sound while still giving the nostalgic feel most vinyl lovers want when listening to records. Best of all: the two speakers and the turntable won't cost you more than $200.

Montrose Record Player and McKinley Bookshelf Speakers Recommended $85 $100 Save $15 Electrohome's Montrose record player and McKinley bookshelf speakers belnds vintage and modern technology. Using Bluetooth, the record player can connect to any Bluetooth capable speaker and is built to easily connect to the McKinley bookshelf speakers. The setup is a good buy for any vinyl enthusiast. Brand Electrohome Built-in Pre-amp Yes Bluetooth Yes for duo Speeds (RPM) 33 1/3 RPM, 45 RPM Record player cartridge Audio Technica AT3600L Pros Great stereo sound

Hardwood finish

Bluetooth compatible Cons No built in speaker on record player

Takes up a lot of space

Buying the speakers and player separate can be expensive $85 at Amazon $100 at Amazon $200 at Electrohome

Price, availability and specs

The Montrose record player and McKinley bookshelf speakers are both available on the Electrohome website or on Amazon. The Montrose record player alone costs $100 on the Electrohome website, but Amazon shoppers can often buy the record player on sale for $85.

Montrose Record Player and McKinley Bookshelf Speakers Brand Electrohome Built-in Pre-amp Yes Bluetooth Yes for duo Speeds (RPM) 33 1/3 RPM, 45 RPM Record player cartridge Audio Technica AT3600L

The McKinley bookshelf speakers have Bluetooth capability and a 3.5 mm aux. The speaker's have Class D 30 Watts Continuous Average Output amplifier power. Included with the speaker is a remote, 2x AAA Batteries and a 5ft Power Cord. You can purchase the speakers on both Amazon and Electrohome for $100. Although you don't need to buy both products, I highly recommend it for the best listening experience.

What I liked

A stereo sound experience that delivers in every way

Close

Before I even began playing the record, the overall design of both the record player and the speaker fit exactly what I was looking for. Record players I've owned in the past tended to be smaller, acting more like just another speaker that hid on a shelf in my room.

The sleek hardwood finish on both the record player and the speakers makes the devices look modern and top of the line.

Electrohome's Montrose record player and McKinley bookshelf speakers feel more like a true sound system that stands out in my room. Setting up the speakers on either side of the record player makes more of a statement, a step up from the smaller record players I once owned. Plus, the sleek hardwood finish on both the record player and the speakers makes the devices look modern and top of the line.

Related 4 things to consider before buying a record player As a vinyl enthusiast, here's my advice if you're looking to invest in a turntable.

The record player itself is great for any vinyl enthusiast. The player includes a counterweight to add to the back of the tonearm which helps listeners achieve their ideal sound without adding any unnecessary wear to the record itself.

When it comes to sound quality, it's hard to beat the McKinley speakers. The Montrose record player doesn't play sound directly from the player itself, so you need to have a wireless speaker to connect it to. The McKinley speakers are built to be easily compatible with the record player, which is why I highly recommend buying both devices together.

The McKinley speakers have a built-in amplifier, filling the room with booming stereo sound. Not only do the speakers connect to the record player, but they can also connect with your computer, TV or mobile device via Bluetooth. Included with the speakers is a remote control that allows you to easily turn the speakers on and raise the volume.

What I didn't like

Doing too much

Truthfully, I don't have many complaints about the record player and speaker duo. The biggest issue I have with the set-up is the fact that the record player itself doesn't have a built-in speaker, requiring anyone who buys it to either buy the McKinley speakers or own a wireless Bluetooth speaker.

Related Why vinyls are the oldest, yet trendiest way to listen to music Who says that newer is always better? Gen-Z and millennials are bringing back vinyls, and rightfully so.

In one way, the requirement for a Bluetooth speaker blends modern and more vintage technology, but in my opinion, it's doing too much. I also own the Electrohome Kingston record player which includes a speaker along with a radio, aux capabilities and Bluetooth capabilities. That player also costs $200, but if you're looking for a more all-in-one player, then I'd recommend that over the Montrose record player and McKinley speakers.

Should you buy the Montrose record player and McKinley speakers?

A great buy for vinyl lovers

Overall, I love the record player and speakers. If you're looking for more of a sound system as opposed to an all-encompassing record player, then the Montrose record player and McKinley bookshelf would be worth buying. The McKinley speakers in particular are great multipurpose speakers, allowing you to use them for both the record player and for your phone if you just want to listen to music from Spotify.

Related 6 ways to get Spotify Premium for free Tired of ads disrupting your Spotify jams? Here's how to get your Premium benefits completely for free.

If you're just getting into listening to music on vinyl and don't care much about the sound, then I'd go with a less expensive model to start. But those who are mild vinyl enthusiasts or vinyl loyalists will love Electrohome's new setup.