Key Takeaways The Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro digital TV antenna allows you to cut cable and still get nearly 75 channels for free.

It's a large but thin antenna with a 65-mile signal range and pulls in both HD and standard definition channels.

While not a solution for those looking for specific channels, it's a good option for light TV watchers who want to save money.

In a seemingly never-ending quest to find a way to get rid of cable, I've been on the lookout for the right digital TV antenna. I'm sick of paying for channels I don't care about and don't watch and I want to find a solution for my home. I know the channels I typically watch are offered via basic cable and I get a streaming service or two on my Roku to cover the other ones that I watch. The first step was finding a digital TV antenna that works in my office.

I gave the Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro digital antenna a try, and I was surprised when I unboxed it. It is much larger than other antennas that I've tried. But perhaps it would work better than those other ones because of its size. I was willing to give it a shot and I've been using it for a little while.

I've been impressed with how many channels come in through the Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro and how many are HD channels. While this is never going to fully replace a cable box, it does seem to work better than other less expensive options on the market. Here is more of what I thought of the Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro digital TV antenna.

The Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro Paper-Thin Indoor TV Antenna has a maximum range of 65 miles and is an amplified antenna that boosts its signal. It comes with a 12-foot coaxial cable to plug into your TV and can be tacked multiple places.

Very thin

Power injector Cons Very large

Range not as great as other options on the market

Price, specs, & availability

It takes up a lot of room

The Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro digital TV antenna retails for around $90. You can typically find it for $70 if you purchase it on Amazon or at Mohu. There are other Mohu products available at stores such as Best Buy. There are two things you will notice about the Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro as soon as you take it out of the box. It is quite large but also incredibly thin at the same time.

Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro Paper-Thin Indoor TV Antenna Brand Mohu Frequency UHF / Hi-VHF Range 65 miles Mount Included Yes

It measures 12"H x 21.5"W x .04"D, so it is nearly two feet in width. It's incredibly light, weighing just 13 ounces. What comes in the box is the antenna, the power injector, a 12 foot coaxial cable, and then hook and loop tabs as well as push pins if you want to hang it in place on a wall or ledge.

What I liked about the Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro Indoor HD TV Antenna

It worked well almost immediately

Once I unpacked everything from the box, it was simple to see exactly how to set it up. I needed to plug the coaxial cable into the antenna and plug the other part into the power injector or amplifier. Then I needed to plug the injector into the Antenna in portion of my television and, because my TV has a built-in digital tuner, I plugged the USB-C cable into my TV. Upon turning the television on, the green light lit up on the Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro, signaling it was looking for broadcasts.

Having tried digital TV antennae in my office before, I had an inkling on where the best places for this to go were. I'd had the best luck either above my closet or on the picture ledge above my desk. The window had some luck too but channels sometimes came in hazy or not at all. I tried the antenna in all these locations, auto-scanning for channels to see what pulled through.

The best spot was on the picture ledge as it pulled through 74 channels.

Once again, the best spot was on the picture ledge as it pulled through 74 channels. It pulled through all the basic channels that I was hoping for: NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, PBS, and more. Some came in HD and some came in standard definition, which was fine. The basic broadcast channels all seemed to have an HD option, which was the most helpful. There were plenty of channels that I had never heard of that came through and only one audio-only channel came through, compared to other antennae I've tried.

As I was moving the antenna around, I found that some channels came in stronger in one spot compared to another. The most consistent each one seemed to be where I ultimately placed it on the ledge. I supposed I could've done it by channel by channel basis, but that seems like a hassle. I tried the antenna at different times or day and during different weather and the Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro was always pretty consistent in its signal.

What I didn't like about the Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro Indoor HD TV Antenna

It's massive

I was not prepared for how large the Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro is and was not expecting a nearly two-foot wide antenna. While it is paper thin, and I mean really thin, it is cumbersome to put somewhere. Luckily, I had enough space on my ledge that it sits nicely on there without having to tack it. But there are plenty of people who will not know what to do with it because of its size.

While it is paper thin, and I mean really thin, it is cumbersome to put somewhere.

While it does come with hook and loop tabs and push pins that will help it stay put on a wall, it does not come with any type of adhesive if you need to attach it to a window. I'm not sure if a 3M strip would affect it at all, but it seems like a miss that only thin push pins are included with it.

The range of the Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro could be an issue for some, as it maxes out at 65 miles. Because I live close enough to a broadcast tower, the 65-mile range of the Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro wasn't a problem. But it might not work for others who live in more rural areas.

Since it only has a 65-mile range, those in rural areas may not have the same results.

Should you buy the Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro Indoor HD TV Antenna?

It comes in rather clearly

The Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro digital TV antenna snagged nearly 75 channels for my TV for free. Are they the channels I love? Not all of them. Are they enough that it's good enough for this room of my house? Yes. I can see myself using the Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro whenever I'm in my office and know I want to watch something on one of these channels.

It is not a solution for anyone who wants to have a lot of specific channels. But it allowed me to watch some TV on a TV that doesn't have a cable box for free, which is a win in itself. For light TV watchers, this could be the way to cut cable.