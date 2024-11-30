The big Black Friday shopping event for 2024 is currently underway, with many deals still available across major storefronts like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. When it comes to smartphone accessories in particular, there's no shortage of discounts to be had.

I'm particularly fond of MagSafe and Qi2 peripherals -- my fascination with magnetic fields ties directly back to my childhood. The ring of magnets specified in these aforementioned standards provide a level of ease of use and flexibility that is arguably unrivaled in the space.

My favorite magnetic phone accessory that happens to still be on sale for Black Friday 2024 is the excellent Phone Tripod Stand from Moft. The product is normally listed with an MSRP of $40, but it can currently be had for $32 through Amazon's digital storefront.

Moft Phone Tripod Stand $32 $40 Save $8 The Moft Phone Tripod Stand is a clever mounting system for your MagSafe-compatible phone, which uses a ring of magnets to prop up your handset at various angles. $32 at Amazon

Moft Phone Tripod Stand features

The magnetic factor is key to this product

The Moft Phone Tripod Stand is quite impressive -- when fully extended, it's able to prop up your phone at roughly 8-inches (20.3 cm) in height. Compared to some other stands competing in this category, Moft's solution makes it so I don't need to crane my neck downward nearly as often when consuming media.

As with other Moft products, the Phone Tripod Stand takes an origami-inspired approach to design. The entire product consists of flexible angles and hinges that fold and unfold seamlessly. I'm also a fan of the MOVAS vegan leather that coats the peripheral -- the silky in-hand feel is premium to the touch.

Then, of course, there's the star of the show: the ring of magnets that enable you to mount your MagSafe or Qi2 smartphone directly onto the stand. When combined with the origami-esque design, the product can be used for everything from nightstand clock mode, to vlogging mode, and everything in between.

What makes the Moft Phone Tripod stand out?

Moft's stand offers a highly flexible user experience

What I appreciate the most about the Moft Phone Tripod Stand is that it offers plenty of flexibility, while simultaneously offering a sleek and minimalistic design that I personally can't get enough of. The white colorway fits in perfectly with my other tech products, and the magnetic attachment is strong and secure.

I certainly enjoy consuming media on a larger-screen device such as a tablet, but I often find myself sticking with my smartphone out of sheer convenience. Moft has crafted the perfect product for my use case -- I can prop up my handset to watch a quick YouTube video, and then snap the accessory off when it's time to get going.