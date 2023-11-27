Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) $40 $70 Save $30 It might no longer be the newest option, but MW2's campaign is far superior to MW3's, and its multiplayer has loads to offer, so this is a really welcome price cut to what's been a massively successful title over the last 12 months. $40 at Best Buy

We're slap bang in the middle of Cyber Monday now, with just hours left to pick up the very best deals from the past few days, and it's thrown up a doozy of a gaming option, with $30 off Modern Warfare 2.

While it recently got a sequel in the form of Modern Warfare 3, last year's Call of Duty is arguably the better game despite being older - MW2 has a far superior campaign to play through, for one thing.

It takes you on another globe-trotting shooter adventure and is a good chunk longer and more carefully built than MW3's, so if you think you might like a blockbuster sometime soon, it's a great pick.

Activision/ Pocket-lint

Its multiplayer still has absolutely millions of players, too, so you're in no danger of struggling to find a lobby, and with a load of new and old maps to get to know, it's a really nice blend.

Indeed, that combination of multiplayer and campaign went down much better regarding reviews, with MW2 doing significantly better than MW3 regarding the critical consensus.

With Cyber Monday slipping away into the sands of time, though, you don't have long to take advantage of this deal, so be sure to grab it before it gets delisted and your chance is gone.

