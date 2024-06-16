Key Takeaways Mobile games are perfect for couples due to their simplicity and flexibility, offering easy bonding opportunities anytime, anywhere.

There are few things that can bring a couple together like video games. You do need to be a little careful when playing competitive games since they can end up causing some friction if things get heated, but just about any type of game is a great way to bond and have fun with your partner. That said, PC and console games tend to be a little intimidating for people if they're not used to playing more complex games as often, which is where mobile games shine. These games tend to keep things a little more simple in terms of controls, plus have little to no barrier to entry. All you need is a modern Android or iPhone, maybe a couple of dollars for the game, and you're good to go.

What makes mobile gaming so perfect for couples is how easy it is to get started. Unlike console and PC games, mobile games can be played anywhere at almost any time. Some games only require one phone, too. Whether you're both gamers or neither have dabbled much in the hobby, there's a mobile game out there that can help bring you even closer together. Or, at the very least, provide some fun while you put on a favorite show or movie in the background. Whatever the case, here are my personal picks to play with your significant other.

5 Pokémon GO

I choose you

I can understand not enjoying the gameplay of a traditional Pokemon title, but I doubt anyone would deny that they're fun and adorable designs. Well, not all of them, but at least the majority. Pokemon GO does have its own battle systems, but you don't need to engage with it at all if you don't want to and still have a great time. The game didn't launch with any of that and was still a massive phenomenon because it turned our boring real world into one filled with Pokemon waiting to be caught. Nothing is more fun than taking a walk with your SO hunting Pokemon, hatching eggs, and trading with each other. It's more of a passive game that facilitates you talking and spending time together instead of being super focused on playing.

4 Mario Kart Tour

Pocket racer

Mario Kart is one of those franchises that breaks through the normal boundaries and pulls even non-gamers along with Mario Party. While there isn't a Mario Party on mobile yet (hint hint, Nintendo) there is Mario Kart Tour. Instead of being a traditional Kart racer like the console games, Tour takes a different approach where the goal isn't all about finishing the race first but scoring the most points. The driving is also simplified to only require one hand and basic swipe gestures to turn and use your items, but it still has that unmistakable feel of a Mario Kart game. As long as neither of you take the game too seriously, it's a blast to just race around various tracks based on real-world locations.

3 Crossy Road

Frogger and friends

While Crossy Road itself isn't an arcade classic, it is obvious which one it is evoking the spirit of. You play as various blocky animals trying to navigate across roads and obstacles in an endless-runner-style game. Since you really only need to worry about movement, it's easy enough for anyone to pick up and start playing, but also instantly addicting. Booting the game up in co-op, you will get hooked on working together to see how far you both can make it. There are also hundreds of different characters to unlock, and the environments and obstacles change depending on which you play as so there's plenty of reasons to keep trying to cross that endless road.

2 Gartic Phone

A game of telephone and Pictionary

Technically, this game will need more than just you and your partner to play, but it's totally worth it for a game night or casual get-together. The concept of the game combines the telephone game with Pictionary where each player begins by writing a sentence. Once done, everyone is randomly assigned a sentence written by someone else to draw in a limited time. Those drawings are once more randomized and each person has to guess what the original sentence was based on the person's drawing. This cycle repeats however many times it takes for each person to guess and draw on everyone else's prompts. At the end, the game presents the complete progression from the original sentence through all the permutations it takes to where it ended up. It's a complete blast and a perfect icebreaker.

1 Spaceteam

Communication is key

Spaceteam can be played with just two people but is another great game for groups. In it, you will be part of a team of astronauts with your own control panel on your screen with various switches, knobs, and sliders. Each player will get different instructions on things that need to be adjusted to keep the ship from exploding, but you never get instructions that you can accomplish and need to communicate to your team what needs to be done while they try to do the same. It's a loud, chaotic, and hilarious time as you shout out ridiculous commands over one another.