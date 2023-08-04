Mint Mobile $15 $30 Save $15 If you want cellular service without breaking the bank, you can't beat this deal from Mint Mobile. Three months of reliable cellular service for $15 monthly is a deal you don't see regularly, and it's one you don't want to miss. With Mint, you'll be on T-Mobile's network, so you know it'll be fast and that you'll have a strong signal in most places. $15 per month at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile is one of the cheapest mobile carriers on the market. Its already low price has gotten even better, as the company currently offers all of its plans for $15 per month for the first three months. That means you can get unlimited data for just $15, which is probably the best deal you can get for cell service at the moment. If for some reason you don't want unlimited data, the data-limited plans are also $15 monthly.

Why you should sign up for Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile offers its wireless service on the T-Mobile 5G Network, which is consistently rated near the top of the big three wireless carriers in the United States. While it's worth taking a look at Mint's coverage map to make sure where you live is within the service area, few places don't have at least decent T-Mobile service, so it's likely that you'll be able to take advantage of this deal. In fact, even if you don't have 5G available, Mint says it covers 99% of Americans with an LTE signal, so unless you live in a super rural area, you should be good to go.

The most obvious reason to try this deal is because of how cheap it is. Most unlimited plans cost $50 or more, so trying Mint Mobile for $15 is good. You will need to pay for the three months upfront, so you're looking at $45 total to get started, but considering that's less than a lot of people pay for one month of service, it's hard to complain. And to make it easier, you'll be able to keep your existing phone number and phone, so you can make the switch seamlessly.

An important note is that the plan will return to its regular price after three months. The standard price for unlimited data is $30 per month if you pay for an entire year, which is still relatively affordable compared to most other smartphone plans. If you elect to stick with three-month payment blocks, you'll need to pay $40 monthly.