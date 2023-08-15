Google / Pocket-lint Google Pixel 7 Pro Mint Mobile Bundle $699 $899 Save $200 Mint Mobile has a special bundle that gets you $200 off the Pixel 7 Pro and six months of service for free (with the purchase of six months of service and the phone). That stacks up to a ridiculous level of savings if you go with the Unlimited plan. Even if you choose the smaller 5GB plan, you still save a lot of money, so this is definitely a deal you don't want to let slip by. $699 at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile is one of the best affordable phone carriers on the market. The company occasionally offers ridiculous deals on wireless service, and right now happens to be one of those times. You can get $200 off the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is already a ridiculously good deal. But the company also has a bundle that gets you six months of free service with the purchase of six months of service.

Using the unlimited plan as an example, you'd get the Pixel 7 Pro for $699, which is $200 off. Then, you'd pay $180 for six months of the company's unlimited data plan, and you'd get another six months for free, which is another $180 saved. Altogether, you'll save $380 and won't have to worry about paying a smartphone bill for the next year. For a grand total of $879 (less than the normal price of a Pixel 7 Pro by itself), you get to have all the data you want on a network backed by T-Mobile, one of the leaders in 5G connectivity.

Why the Pixel 7 Pro is a great phone

In terms of pure value, there aren't many phones as good as the Pixel 7 Pro. While most flagships sell for over $1,000, Google has decided to stay under that price with its best phone. But the company didn't skimp on specs, with the phone offering the Tensor G2 processor, Android 13, and some of the best smartphone cameras you can get.

"Pixel 7 Pro builds on the foundation of the Pixel 6 Pro, offering a more refined design, stunning camera performance, and clean software," reads our review of Google's latest flagship.

If you're looking for a high-end Android phone with the purest Android experience, getting the Pixel 7 Pro for $699 is a steal, and adding in the heavily discounted Mint service is a huge bonus.