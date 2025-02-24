Summary Until now, Mint Mobile's unlimited data plans have actually featured a rate cap at or around 40GB per month.

Reddit users are beginning to receive notifications from Mint Mobile, confirming that these unlimited data caps are going by the wayside.

Mint Mobile was purchased by major US carrier T-Mobile back in May of last year.

In the US and elsewhere, unlimited data plans have been around for a number of years. Conceptually, these premium-tier plans unlock access to as much cellular data consumption as you can manage to devour on a monthly basis.

In actuality, however, many carriers have built guard rails around unlimited data usage -- traditionally, an upper ceiling of around 40GB per month is not unheard of, with throttling or loss of 5G and 4G LTE upon reaching this upper threshold.

Mint Mobile , which was purchased by major US carrier T-Mobile in May of last year, has been one such carrier to limit the scope of its so-called unlimited data plans. Fortunately, things appear to be about to change for current Mint Mobile customers.

Until now, Mint Mobile's unlimited data plans would be severely throttled after around 40GB

The removal of a soft data cap brings Mint Mobile in line with many other US cellular carriers

Mint Mobile / Pocket-lint

As flagged by Mint Mobile customers over on the unofficial r/mintmobile subreddit, notifications are being sent out by the mobile carrier, signaling that it's doing away with data caps on unlimited plans.

"Say "byte me" to data caps: Well this is exciting. Your Unlimited Plan no longer has a data cap and is now truly unlimited. Stream on," the notification reads.

This is excellent news for heavy data users, as well as for the cellular industry at large. The business of throttling or significantly slowing down data speeds on unlimited data plans is a sore point for many, especially as it's not always clearly articulated to the end-user.

It should be mentioned that, going forward, certain restrictions will still apply to Mint Mobile unlimited data users.

A look into the fine print of the policy section of the company's website reveals that some level of data throttling might still occur in specific instances.

"Those who use more than 35GB of data in a monthly billing cycle will have their data usage prioritized below the data usage (including tethering) of other customers at times and at locations where there are competing customer demands for network resources, which may result in slower data speeds," the policy reads.

And, so, while unlimited data is now far more unlimited than it was prior to this development, it doesn't eliminate restrictions in their entirety. Nevertheless, this is a step in the right direction, and it makes Mint Mobile a more competitive and compelling choice in the broader US carrier scene.