Key Takeaways The Mini Cooper SE is the best all-electric model yet.

Zesty performance supplemented by plenty of range makes it practical and fun to drive.

Upgrading with optional extras adds premium styling, comfort, and tech features to enhance the experience.

Despite its small trunk, the latest Mini offers just enough interior space. With fold-down rear seats, the trunk isn't so bad, either.

The brand new all-electric Mini Cooper SE is a far cry from my first car. That was a 1970s Mini panel van, which was cute but hopelessly unrefined and hideously slow. This EV, on the other hand, is essentially a hot hatch, even though there’s a trunk lid rather than a liftback. It’s also very refined, with the model I’ve been driving this last week featuring a lot of extras that give it a premium feel.

For me, however, the main appeal of the Mini Cooper SE is the way it drives. Anyone who finds most EVs mundane to drive should try one out because it’s a riot, with oodles of performance and great handling on tap. While the latest incarnation of the Mini might look and feel a million miles away from the original vision, it’s got a surprising amount in common with earlier cars. That ranges from retro styling touches through to the go-kart style buzz delivered when behind the wheel.

I’ve driven some of the best electric cars this year, including the brilliant Hyundai Ionic N. The Mini Cooper SE can now join the list; it’s a blast. Even if you’re a purist and think the new model is a bit too far removed from the original, it’s worth experiencing if only for the surprise you’ll get when pushing down on the accelerator pedal.

Editor's choice Mini Cooper SE The Mini Cooper SE hits the spot on just about every level. It’s a great looking car, both inside and out. The updated interior benefits from some brilliant tech, including a retro-but-modern central touchscreen. It’s comfortable too, but the best bit is the driving experience, which is everything a small EV should be. Engine Electric motor powered by Lithium-ion battery Drive Layout Two-wheel drive Horsepower 330 kW / 215 hp 0-60mph 6.7 seconds Torque 330 Nm Top Speed 106 mph Transsmission Automatic Pros Fun to drive, with performance and handling to match

Refined with comfort and plenty of tech on tap

Excellent revisioning of original Mini Cons Trunk lid needs to be slammed shut

Expensive if all the trim options are added Expand See at Mini

Price, specs, and availability

The model I’ve been testing is a top-of-the-range trim edition, which is fitted with more than £5,000 worth of optional extras. That means it comes with a hefty £33,920 (just over $45,000) price tag. Anyone who can do without the extra trimmings can lop a chunk of change off the asking price, and it isn’t going to be to any real detriment of the driving experience either.

Design and build

Classic looks just got better

To be honest, I haven’t been a big fan of the modern Mini. They’re hugely popular, and I see them everywhere, but I’ve never felt like I wanted to own one. All that has changed with the arrival of the Mini Cooper SE. Maybe it’s the color combination I got to try, which featured a Blazing Blue exterior topped with a brilliant white roof, black tinted glass and sporty 18-inch alloy wheels. It looks the business.

While the overall design might be very modern, there’s also enough retro stuff going on that helps to keep the essence of what made the original mini so tempting. There are still plenty of styling touches that help keep the car relevant though, with my test car featuring excellent adaptive LED headlights and folding mirrors that helpfully auto-dimmed as and when I needed them to. A panoramic glass sunroof provided the icing on the cake.

The interior take

Premium feel on the inside

Admittedly, my test car had exclusive trim content and over £5,000’s worth of options, but it was still a real treat to sit in the cockpit. The white trimmed seats have that classic Mini look, but are way more comfortable. There’s a brilliant little steering wheel too, which lets me carry out plenty of car control options instead of using the touchscreen, and the electric heated seats helped to take the edge off cooler fall temperatures.