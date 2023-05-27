The amount of sophisticated technology that we can hold on our wrist is astounding. Smartwatches have evolved to become health monitors, sleep analyzers, and even fitness motivators. For the health-conscious crowd, a smartwatch is an essential accessory to help maintain and monitor physical fitness and mental health.

From tracking workouts and heart rate to breaking down sleep patterns and guiding breathwork, a smartwatch is like your accountability buddy for leading a healthy lifestyle.

When considering a new smartwatch purchase, it's important to find one with features and durability that can keep pace with your everyday life and most rugged adventures. That's where the KOSPET's latest product comes in: the TANK X1 smartwatch.

KOSPET - founded in 2018, with offices in China and the US - is a leader in the rugged and Android smartwatch markets, with partnerships in 70 countries and brand presence on major e-commerce platforms.

With its diverse and extensive lineup of wearable technology and accessories, KOSPET endeavours to become the top-tier international smartwatch brand by continuing to innovate and offer cutting-edge user-centred products. KOSPET's mission is to keep breaking boundaries and help its customers do the same in their lives.

Incredible durability with a long-lasting battery

Sophistication meets endurance in KOSPET's rugged-yet-lightweight smartwatch, the TANK X1. Weighing in at only 52 grams, the military-grade TANK X1 smartwatch can challenge you to take your fitness to new heights and withstand phenomenal depths - literally.

The TANK X1 has passed the rigorous testing standards established by the US Department of Defense to earn 15 MIL-STD-810H military-grade certifications, so you know that it can endure the most extreme conditions.

The waterproof TANK X1 was engineered to tolerate the equivalent of 100 metres' of water pressure, which means it can safely track your recreational scuba diving adventures to a depth of up to 30 metres or time your laps while you swim in the pool.

Kospet

The 230mAh pure-cobalt battery provides ultra-long battery life of up to two weeks, giving you peace of mind when setting out on extended adventures. And when it's time to charge up again, the TANK X1 comes with an easy-to-attach magnetic charging cable.

Whether you’re on a dusty and bumpy dune-buggy trek through the desert, a hike in the humid rainforest, or a daring rock-climbing adventure in high altitudes, the TANK X1 is equipped for the ride.

Sleek looks with a rugged nature

The Corning Gorilla Glass that covers the TANK X1 watch face provides unparalleled protection from drops and scratches - four times stronger than aluminosilicate glasses used by other manufacturers - so you can confidently take your smartwatch on your most daring adventures.

The 198x368 pixel resolution on the 1.47-inch always-on AMOLED display delivers vivid colours and a clear viewing experience, even when you're on the go outdoors under the bright sun.

The metal watch face comes in black or silver, both options offering a refined look that seamlessly complements the durable black liquid-silicone wristband. The extensive assortment of free watch faces on the KOSPET app lets you personalize your aesthetic and customize the screen to display your most-used stats, modes, and information.

Kospet

Extensive health-monitoring features

The KOSPET TANK X1 smartwatch has all the features and fitness-tracking details you need to monitor your daily health and stay motivated, wherever you may be on your fitness journey. If you want to track your steps and count calories, the TANK X1 can help you reach your health and fitness goals by visualizing your daily stats and keeping you accountable.

If you’re training for a marathon, the Marathon sport mode will help you confidently cross the finish line. No matter your goal or daily routine, the TANK X1 can support you.

Once linked to the KOSPET Fit app, your TANK X1 smartwatch is ready to deliver all the details you need to lead and maintain a healthy lifestyle. The integrated VP60 high-precision biometric sensor provides accurate heart-rate monitoring, blood pressure, and even blood-oxygen monitoring.

And if your heart rate is elevated, or you just need a mindful moment, the TANK X1 can guide you through breathing exercises.

Sleep tight every night with in-depth sleep analysis

A good day starts with a good night's rest. Sleep is deeply connected with your mental and physical health and is a crucial part of your overall wellbeing. Wake up to an in-depth visual analysis of your sleep quality in the KOSPET Fit app.

Your TANK X1 tracks your nightly sleep - and even daytime naps - by noting deep sleep, light sleep, and rapid eye movement (REM) and delivers advice based on your patterns.

Kospet

Track your activities with 70 sports modes

The TANK X1's smart motion sensor enables intelligent recognition of six sports modes and will automatically prompt you to begin tracking your activity. The Motion Management interface on the KOSPET app has 70 sports modes, so no matter your physical activity of choice – be it pickleball, mixed martial arts, surfing, or trail running – you can easily set your goals and track your stats.

Paying close attention to both your physical and mental wellbeing can help improve your quality of life and the TANK X1 enables you to do both.

