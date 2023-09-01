On the first day of IFA, Midea, one of the world's leading and largest home appliances producers, announced the release of the Midea V12, globally. Midea V12 is taking the hassle out of everyday floor cleaning with its cutting-edge solution. This remarkable robotic vacuum cleaner not only eliminates the drudgery of cleaning but also introduces advanced technologies that promise an unmatched cleaning experience. With its innovative self-emptying, self-washing, and self-drying systems, alongside its state-of-the-art 3D obstacle detection technology, the Midea V12 is rewriting the rulebook when it comes to household cleaning.

Unmatched cleaning power

Let’s start at the core. The Midea V12 boasts a remarkable 5000Pa suction capability, this robotic vacuum ensures that even the tiniest dust particles are captured, leaving your floors immaculate. The dual spinning mops, operating at an impressive 200 RPM, deliver a thorough scrubbing action that rejuvenates your floors and leaves them gleaming. The specialised chenille double-disk ultra-thick mopping cloth enhances dirt absorption, ensuring not only cleanliness but also a radiant appearance.

Effortless cleaning

The Midea V12 introduces an entirely new level of convenience with its advanced self-emptying, self-washing, and self-drying systems. Upon completing its cleaning cycle, the robot autonomously navigates back to its docking station. This is where the magic happens. The mops are subjected to a thorough cleaning process as the docking station's base efficiently eliminates debris, ensuring the mops are sanitised and primed for their next task. This touch-free and hygienic approach not only leaves your home spotless but also reduces the presence of potential germs and allergens. Featuring a capacious 3L dustbag, the V12's docking station can hold dust for up to 60 days, making it a perfect choice for bustling households.

Fresh and sanitary mopping

What good is a mopping device if the mop itself isn’t clean and most importantly, sanitary. This is one area where the Midea V12 goes the extra mile. Following the cleansing routine, warm air at a temperature of 55°C is employed to thoroughly dry them. This proactive drying process effectively prevents mold growth and the development of undesirable odours. As a result, your cleaning tools are consistently prepared for action, whenever you need them.

3D obstacle detection

Navigating around and through obstacles can prove to be a challenge for any robovac, but the Midea V12 effortlessly handles this task with its 3D Obstacle Detection Technology. Supported by precise LiDAR technology, this system empowers the robot to manoeuvre seamlessly around up to 55 types of obstacles. By rapidly mapping its environment, the V12 achieves comprehensive cleaning while minimising potential collisions. This intelligent obstacle avoidance technology ensures efficient cleaning while safeguarding your furniture and belongings.

Midea V12: Coming soon

It’s clear, the Midea V12 robotic vacuum cleaner is emerging as a game-changer in the world of robotic cleaning devices. By incorporating advanced self-cleaning systems, cutting-edge 3D obstacle detection technology, and exceptional cleaning prowess, the V12 sets a new benchmark for convenience and efficiency in home cleaning. The V12 is set to launch in Europe this November for around €799.