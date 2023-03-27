Microsoft Xbox and PC gamers who haven't yet taken Game Pass for a spin have left it too long - the rather excellent $1 one-month free trial is no more, after being the go-to for years.

The $1 trial was previously available for Game Pass Ultimate as well as PC Game Pass, but it's now gone the way of the dodo. That's the bad news, but there is at least some good news to go with that - something new is coming. We just don't know what it is just yet.

Trials and tribulations

The loss of the trial is bad news for anyone who hadn't yet taken the plunge on Game Pass, however. It previously allowed people to spend just $1 to see what all the fuss was about for a whole month. If they continued the subscription they'd pay $14.99 or $9.99 per month depending on the subscription in question. Now, it's straight into that subscription or nothing at all.

But speaking with The Verge, Xbox head of global communications Kari Perez said that there is still hope. That something else is being worked on. Although they stopped short of saying what that might be or when it might actually land.

“We have stopped our previous introductory offer for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass and are evaluating different marketing promotions for new members in the future,” Perez reportedly told The Verge.

It's possible that this is all related to what will hopefully be a global launch of the Friends & Family plan for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but we can't know for sure. That allows people to share Xbox Game Pass with up to four other people and is currently only available in a limited number of countries - none of which are the United Kingdom or United States, two that you'd expect to be at the top of the list for a global rollout if and when it happens.