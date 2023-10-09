Key Takeaways Intel's CFO, David Zinser, hinted at a Windows "refresh" in 2024, suggesting that a new version of Windows may be on the horizon.

Zinser believes that the PC industry could experience growth in 2024, largely due to Microsoft's plans for a Windows refresh.

Although Microsoft has not confirmed anything, Intel's knowledge of the plans aligns with reports that Windows 12 development is underway and expected to be completed by mid-2024.

Microsoft's Windows 11 rules the roost on PC right now but it's surely only a matter of time until Windows 12 arrives. We might now have a better indication of when that will happen after someone at Intel let slip that a Windows "refresh" might not be all that far away.

That someone was CFO David Zinser who was discussing the chipmaker's plans for the future. How far into the future? 2024 in particular, with Zinser saying that they expect it to be a good year thanks to a Windows refresh.

The PC installed does "require a refresh" and 2024 "may be the start of that."

Zinser was speaking to Citi in a conversation that has since been picked up by PC Gamer. It's thought that the year could signal the beginning of a new period of growth for the PC industry, thanks at least in part to Microsoft's plans.

"We actually think '24 is going to be a pretty good year for client, in particular, because of the Windows refresh," the CFO said. "And we still think that the installed base is pretty old and does require a refresh and we think next year maybe the start of that, given the Windows catalyst. So we're optimistic about how things will play out beginning in '24."

That's a long way away from Microsoft confirming that a new version of Windows is just on the horizon, but Intel is one of the companies that would know its plans. It also marries well with a Windows Central report which claims that Windows 12 development "was kicked up a notch over the last couple of months." The report adds that "active development is now in full swing, with most of the work expected to be complete by mid 2024."

As for what Windows 12 will offer, it's thought that more deeply integrating Windows with new AI features is a priority, while an updated interface is also in the cards.

If all of this pans out to be on the money, we can expect Microsoft to announce Windows 12 at some point in 2024 which while a big window, does at least suggest there will be a new version within the next 12 months or so.