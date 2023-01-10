Microsoft's next foldable phone might actually fold this time, according to a new report.

While the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 were both foldables, they didn't actually fold in the sense that many would expect. Sure, there was a hinge in the middle but the actual display was really just two side-by-side. That had its positives and its negatives, and now we're told that Microsoft has decided to call it quits - the next foldable from Redmond will have a display that actually folds.

That's according to a new report by Windows Central's Zac Bowden who cites "sources who are familiar with the company’s plans" when saying that the next foldable Surface won't be a dual-display affair.

Interestingly, it sounds like this change of heart came about very much towards the end of the Surface Duo 3's design. In fact, it was so late in the day that the product was originally planned to ship at the end of 2023. That now isn't going to happen, however.

Now, we're told that Microsoft will ship a product with a display that folds in the middle thanks to a 180-degree hinge. Beyond that, little is known. The same sources tell Windows Central that there is currently no hard shipping window for when the new product will go on sale which means that it's unlikely to make a 2023 release. We also don't know anything about the hardware that will go into the thing, either.

The same report also notes that Microsoft is working on software-based ways to help its products differentiate themselves from other Android phones. The work is apparently called "Perfect Together" and is designed to mimic the cohesive experience that Apple has garnered with its own iPhone and Mac lineup. That will likely mean deeper integration between the foldable and Windows-based PCs, for example.

The move to a single-screen foldable will no doubt be disappointing to some, but the benefits are real. Being able to actually watch full-screen videos on the device will surely help lessen the pain for starters.