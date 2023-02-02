Microsoft is yanking some of the Xbox 360's best games from its on-console Marketplace, the company has confirmed.

It's a move that means Xbox 360 owners will no longer be able to buy and then download the games on their consoles. And there are some hugely popular titles in the list of those that will be cut adrift come 7 February.

While that list will differ depending on which country you are in, some of the games going walkabout in the UK include Dark Souls, Left 4 Dead, Mass Effect 2, Prince of Persia, Star Wars Battlefront, and many more. You can find a full list of all of the games being removed on Microsoft's support website.

Thankfully, Microsoft says that "once purchased, you can always redownload these games or any other previously purchased games from your Xbox 360 Download History." That means that gamers won't be left unable to get their hands on a game they already paid for further down the line. Games that have already been downloaded will continue to work, as will games that are on disc. Assuming your Xbox 360 can still read them after all these years, that is.

Eurogamer also correctly points out that this is only going to affect people who are physically playing their games on an Xbox 360. People who get their nostalgia fix via emulation will still be able to play buy and play the games on their Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. This news only applies to the Xbox 26 console itself.

The full rundown of games being removed in the UK reads: