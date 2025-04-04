Summary The Windows Start Menu has undergone numerous redesigns over the years, with some incarnations having proven more popular than others.

The current Start Menu design roots back to Windows 11's launch in 2021, and has been subject to scrutiny by many.

Now, it looks like Microsoft is in the process of redesigning the interface once again -- this time around, I reckon users will be happy with the end result.

Microsoft is always tinkering and retooling various components of its flagship Windows operating system, which it goes about testing via the Windows Insider Program. Oftentimes, the company will experiment with new features and user interface tweaks in a behind-the-scenes fashion, without formally acknowledging that they're doing so in blog post form.

Some of these Windows features and experimental tweaks end up in stable production builds of the OS, while others disappear into the ether, destined to never see the light of day. With Microsoft's latest interface experiment -- a Start Menu redesign -- I sure hope the former scenario bears fruition, and not the latter.

The Windows Start Menu is about to receive a major glow-up

Microsoft hasn't confirmed anything, but the new design has been uncovered in preview form

While Microsoft has so far remained silent on the matter, phantomofearth has uncovered a hidden Start Menu redesign in the latest Windows 11 Dev build of the operating system.

While aesthetically similar to the existing Windows 11 Start Menu, there are a ton of changes to be found here. The All Apps section has been incorporated into the main page, now being located under the Pinned and Recommended sections. Pinned apps can be collapsed or expanded into a full view, with a new Settings option to choose the default behavior.

As we've seen in previous Windows Insider builds, the All Apps section can be adjusted not only by alphabetical order in a list view, but also in an Android app drawer-like grid view, and in an iOS/iPadOS App Gallery-like Category view.

Other Start Menu changes include the option to remove the Recommended section entirely, which Windows users have been clamoring for since 2021, and a slightly larger overall footprint for the menu itself.

...I'm surprised to see how stable and performant the new interface appears to be.

With all these changes in mind, I'm surprised to see how stable and performant the new interface appears to be. Of course, being an experimental and unannounced feature, there are bound to be bugs lurking under the hood, and I'd advise against testing the new interface out on your main PC.

If you'd like to test out this redesign for yourself, you'll need to: