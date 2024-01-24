Microsoft Windows 11 Pro $25 $200 Save $175 Featuring extra security features, a friendlier user interface, and AI technology, Microsoft Windows 11 Pro promises to enhance your PC experience. With a lifetime license costing just $25 right now, it's worth it to upgrade, even if you're still happily running on an older Windows version. $25 at StackSocial

Whether you use a laptop or a desktop computer, upgrading to the latest operating system lets you get the most out of your device, both in terms of maximizing productivity and personal enjoyment. So, if you're using a PC, now might be an especially good time to upgrade to the latest Windows 11 Pro software. Not only is it 87% off, but it also comes with all the latest Windows 11 features, including Microsoft's new AI system, Copilot. There's also a whole host of added security features, like a biometric login and a handy Wake & Lock function -- plus all the new things they'll add in later updates to the software (which you'll be able to download and install for free with your lifetime license).

Why this Windows 11 Pro deal is worth it

Simply put, it's incredible value for your money. For just $25, you're unlocking lifetime access to the most advanced software and that includes all the updates to come through what it calls "continuous innovation." Compared to its predecessor, Windows 10 Pro, Windows 11 Pro offers an improved user interface, one that's extremely easy to navigate and designed for peak usability. In addition to a smoother, cleaner screen layout, the new operating system enables new widgets, improved voice typing, seamless redocking, and a more powerful, AI-assisted search function.

You'll also get greater peace of mind thanks to improved biometric login technology and Smart App control, which checks to make sure any apps you (or the kids) try to download are safe and reputable before installing them. The Wake & Lock function is arguably the coolest new safety feature, automatically unlocking your computer when you approach and locking it when you walk away.

While there's not a major difference between Windows 10 and Windows 11, keep in mind that there will no longer be new updates released for the older operating system, and come October 2025, it won't be supported by Microsoft anymore. So, if you want to take advantage of all the latest technological innovations for your PC computer, you'll need to upgrade to Windows 11 soon -- and given the incredible deal happening now, it's the perfect time to obtain your Windows 11 Pro license.